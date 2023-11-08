Here’s how to defeat the Broken Vessel, a Hollow Knight main boss needed to unlock the monarch’s wings.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the Broken Vessel,a boss main and necessary to obtain Monarch Wings. We can find him in a room in the Ancient Basin a dark area deep within Hallownest, the abyss, to the south of the full map.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

Strategy to defeat the Broken Receptacle

This boss has 525 healthnot much considering that We can now have several damage and life improvements. Let’s go over his attacks, which he has several.

Cut: The Vessel moves forward while slashing with its Stinger. This destroys up to three quarters of the arena, so try to jump over it or move away to the opposite corner.Aerial Cut: This is the same as the lunge of the attack already mentioned, but first he will jump, so the horizontal blow will be in the air, it should be easy to dodge if you are on the ground.Jumps and recoils: This boss will jump or try to reposition himself all the time, either to attack us or look for distance with us and prepare bigger attacks.Spank: the Broken Vessel will strike four times with its Stinger in an arc above its head.Dive Strike: The boss will jump and position himself in the air to fall right on top of us. The force of the blow creates four infected blasts that rise in arcs after the blow.Waterfall: the Broken Vessel will jump up and position itself near the center of the arena. It will begin to shake its head back and forth, creating multiple infected droplets. This attack is performed by the boss only 3 times in the fight, indicative of when he has lost 25% of his total health.Globo: Finally, it can make an Infected Balloon appear when its life is very low. It is an attack that is simultaneous with other actions carried out by the boss, we will see infected drops that will come for us, until they hit or after dodging for a few seconds they will disappear.

With this we should defeat the Broken Receptacle and be able to advance to the monarch wings, a very relevant ability to kill other future bosses.

Our reward for defeating the Broken Vessel are the following:

