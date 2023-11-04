We show you how to easily defeat the Mantis Lords, a double combat, something tough if you are new to Hollow Knight.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the Mantis Lords, one of the great boss challenges in the game. These are found at the end of the The difference is Mantis, and it must be said that it is usually one of the hardest fights for beginners. We will have to kill a mantis and then two at the same time, something complex.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemies and the strategy to kill them easily.

How to defeat the Mantis Lords

We are facing a double combat, the first mantis that comes for us will lay the foundations and attacks for those that come later. We will have to defeat a mantis so that the other 2 will jump after us. Everything is said, before the fight We recommend visiting the City of Tears and talking to the blacksmith to improve the sting, so we will cause more damage to the sisters.

The mantids have two types of lunges, one horizontal in which they will attack at ground level and another vertical, they will appear above our heads and fall with force. Finally They can also hold onto the wall and launch their stingers in the shape of a boomerang at us. When there are two, they are the same attacks, you still have time to dodge and gaps to attack. Even when they launch the stingers into the center, we can heal ourselves if we position ourselves right in the center of the arena.

Attack little by little, always looking for gaps, but do not chase any of them, it can end up costing you a lot of life, and obviously be careful with the sides as there are spikes waiting. Our reward first of all will be to be able to get out of there advance to Deepnest, a new area. On the other hand we will get 620 geo for combat.

