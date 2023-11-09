We show you how to defeat Mr. Disloyal, one of the main bosses to access the White Lady in Hollow Knight.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat the Unfaithful Lord,a boss main, necessary to advance to Dama Blanca, the queen of Hallownest. We can find it northwest of the Queen’s Gardens, close to the Green Path. It must be said that before the fight we will face some Mantis traitors.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

Strategy to defeat Mr. Disloyal

We are facing a boss with 800 base health, several attacks, something dangerous, but we recommend going once we have more than one improvement in the stinger damage and life masks. Let’s quickly see his attack set:

Chopped blow: the boss jumps to perform a diving attack towards us, similar to that of the Traitor Mantises. This attack occurs in two parts; the first being the jump up and the second, the dive. Both sides deal damage. The pit always covers a quarter of the sand.Advance: similar to a lunge towards us while slashing with its claws around it. It is a forward attack that covers a third of the arena.Dancing Scythes: Mr. Faithless generates two spinning orange air scythes. The air scythes will move around the room for several seconds. He will normally carry out this attack if we are away from him.Earth Crusher: On some occasions, Mr. Disloyal will begin to hit the ground with his claws, generating shock waves in both directions. The waves extend from the floor to the ceiling of the arena, jump to avoid them. The boss will start using this attack when it reaches 500 health.

Our Reward for defeating Lord Disloyal are the following:

Access to the White LadyAn entry in the Hunter’s diary

