We show you how to easily defeat Hornet, a character that we will see a lot throughout Hollow Knight and its world.

Let’s see in this Hollow Knight guide how to easily defeat Hornetthe first great challenge we will have before a boss plus a great story advancement. This is located west of the Green Path, we can follow it through the same area until we reach the boss room.

We are going to see the main movements or attacks of the enemy and the strategy to kill him easily.

How to defeat Hornet

We will have several meetings against HornetHowever, most depend on the events that occurred. This is a character equipped with needle and thread, which he will obviously use during combat. One of his main attacks will be to jump and charge a direct blow against us, hitting the ground, it is predictable and quite punishable.

On the other hand, in many cases He will stand low to the ground and throw his needle and thread, we can dodge if we go quickly to the opposite side, or by jumping. If it stays still charging, suspended in the air, it may go to unleash string attacks that are difficult to stop or counter, so just wait. You can take advantage of that same period of time to heal.

In general the you can also see them jumping and running through the sand, interspersing some lunges, is fast, and that is its strong point, it does not have much else. However, in Your second meeting will be much more aggressive and fastereven He will be able to use his needle to stop our attacks and counterattackso be much more careful.

Our reward in the first meeting will be moth wing cape to be able to fast forward or dash on the ground or in the air. For the second confrontation we will receive the king’s markthe key to opening our way through the Old Basin.

