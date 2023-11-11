If you want to learn how to draw your own manga, these practical tips can be very helpful.

Learning to draw requires a lot of time and dedication. And if you want to create your own manga, then these tips may be useful to you.

It is no secret that, in recent years, Japanese comics (manga) have become massively popular in the West. This is something positive for the industry, since more and more readers are discovering new works and getting hooked on them. But that’s not all, because, in some cases, this representation of Japanese art inspires people who want to learn to draw.

Drawing manga is something that can take a long time, although, in many cases, some stories have simpler lines and panels, they all have their level of demand. That is why we have prepared a series of tips that you should know if you want to learn to draw in Japanese style.

You must understand that drawing manga requires perseverance and practice

Drawing is one of the most popular representations of art. AND If you loved the design that the sleeves usually have and you want to learn to make your own, the first thing you should understand is that you will have to dedicate a lot of time and practice to be able to achieve it.

It doesn’t matter if you try to draw mangas with simple designs or more complex ones, as los de magakas as Kentaro Miura, Kohei Horikoshi o Yusuke Murataconsistency is what will allow you to improve and eventually you will be able to not only replicate other artists’ styles, but you will be able to create your own from scratch.

You need to understand that, to learn to draw manga and anime, you must invest your time and practice constantly. In this way, you will notice how you do it better and better.

You must get the necessary materials to draw manga

It is also recommended that, if you have made the decision to learn and perfect a manga drawing technique, you have the necessary materials for it. Especially since inspiration can strike at any time.

In general, it is ideal that you have a drawing pad, as it will be the blank canvas where you are going to capture and develop your talent, as you perfect it. It doesn’t matter if you feel that, at first, you don’t draw well, because with practice you can improve.

You should also have a light-colored graphite pencil, because with this you are going to make your first drawings on the pad. And, logically, It is also recommended that you have colored markers and other pencils, since with these you will fill your drawings with life and color.

You can identify what style of manga drawing you want to practice

As we mentioned at the beginning, there are a lot of manga drawing styles. Each mangaka makes the strokes in their own way and pursues a goalwhether showing characters with a more realistic design and incredibly detailed scenarios, or opting for something simpler and easier to do, especially in weekly publication comics.

It is important that try to identify what style of manga drawing You are going to practice and perfect. It is not the same to make chibi drawings, which are characterized by being adorable and even disproportionate, to others with more defined lines.

Choosing a drawing style is ideal, because this way you can practice this way of drawing. It should be noted that, depending on the style, details such as the eyes, the shape of the heads, the proportions and so on, may vary. And, for many, one of the biggest challenges is learning to draw eyes correctly.

It is important that, daily, you draw

Previously we have mentioned that it is essential that you understand that, to learn to draw anime, you must be constant and practice continuously. The best way to do this is to draw daily.

The more drawings you make, the more you can improve your skills and also the quality of the strokes and the final result. It is recommended that every day, for at least an hour, you spend time with your drawing pad and practice.

Over time, you will realize that your ability to draw manga has improved a lot. But you must make a habit of it and dedicate time every day to this activity to be able to enjoy the results.

You can use resources such as video tutorials to learn some stroke tips

Another very important tip is that you can use different resources that you consider useful, These can be Japanese-style drawing coursesor some free video tutorials, in case you can’t pay, in which you can learn some additional tips.

Obviously, you will have to analyze your possibilities and determine what resources you can use. Whether you visit YouTube to watch playlists with advice, tips and recommendations to learn to draw manga. Or if you can sign up for a drawing course.

Regardless of which resources you choose to use, you should not neglect the habit of drawing and every day you should practice your strokes, whether trying to replicate a manga panel that you like, for example.

When you have gained experience, practice the details

After a certain time, when you consider that you have improved and that you can now make your own drawings as if it were a mangathen it’s time to practice the details.

In this sense, when we talk about details, we are not only referring to the scenes that accompany the panels and where the action takes placebut also other elements, such as the shadows of the characters, facial features that express emotions.

It is important that you dedicate the necessary time to the details, as it is a fundamental part of the mangas. This implies, as we have mentioned, lighting details, shadows, movement of clothes of the characters, among others.

Have an idea and try to develop it

Now that you have what you need to make your own drawings with a certain degree of quality, you can start working on your idea. Evidently, you can take some elements from other works that have influenced youbut try to adapt them and make the necessary changes so that it is considered a totally new story and not a copy of another.

You can have your idea of ​​the premise itself and what your story will be about. Then you can move on to character design. A very important tip in this sense is that you should try that clothing should be eye-catching and have details that make them easily recognizable.

Write your story, design the characters and try to share it

Once you have written the general premise of your story. Don’t worry, well This does not mean that from the first moment you will have already defined every revelation, twist and detail. It’s natural that, in the process, you make changes that better fit what you want to achieve.

When you have your characters created and you have assigned them a name. You can start with your first strokes on a manga template; that is, the vignettes.

Afterwards, you can share some of these drawings on social networks to gain some popularity. Or you can go to a publisher in your country to register it and have it published officially. But remember that this takes time.

