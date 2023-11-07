We teach you how to download and install mods in Hollow Knight, to make the game more attractive, add skins or many other things.

Some players look at the option to implement mods in our game to make it more attractive, facilitate some tasks or perhaps give a different look to the character, all this and more is possible in Hollow Knight. Let’s see in this guide how to download mods, from where and how to install everything easily. The reality is that it is simpler than it seems.

We will support each other, as we have recommended more than once here on the famous portal web Nexus Mods. There we can really see few mods, but there is one that takes all the downloads, and the only one necessary, the Mod Installer. A fairly descriptive name, and it is that, but also an all in one modbasically a installer that has the community modifications implemented.

How to download the Mod Installer

The mod includes a menu where we can activate god modehe developer modehe teleportation between bankslas enemy life bars and many other mods, and without the need to download many things. You can also apply visual changes to the knightalthough you will surely have many more on other pages.

Hollow Knight Mod Installer download link. Remember that a Nexus Mods account is necessary to download the files. Last update on March 24, 2021. It is functional, in case of any error check the latest posts or bugs in the corresponding tab.

After installing the mod, we have to mark the installation path where the installed game is located (possibly Steam) and little else, the rest will only be detected, it is optimized to do the minimum.

If you are looking for some more content and not just modifications to what has already been created, there are also things, like in Pale Court that expands stages, bosses, amulets and much more. A perfect addition that you can’t miss if you are a fan of Hollow Knight. It is now available to download its final version, so you can take a look at it.

