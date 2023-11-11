Gmail is a popular email service used by millions of people around the world, multiplying the value of knowing how to delete all emails from this service.

When used for a long time, your inbox may become full of unwanted, old or simply unnecessary emails.

If you find yourself needing to free up space, reduce clutter, or start over with a clean inbox, today you’ll know how to delete all Gmail emails efficiently.

In any case, it is advisable that before you do anything in this regard, you have a backup copy, just in case there is no important email in the meantime and you accidentally delete it. Now yes, he discovers you how to delete all emails from Gmail inbox at once:

How to delete all emails from Gmail

Deleting all Gmail emails is not a complicated task, which you will see how to do below.

But before that, you should analyze if you really want to delete absolutely all the messages you have in your inbox. Once you are clear, what you should do to delete all emails from Gmail is the following:

Log in to your gmail account using your email address and password. Once you have signed in to your account, go to your inbox by clicking Received (left side of the screen). At the top of the email list, you will find a checkbox in the form of a box. Click it to select all emails on the current page. Once you have selected all emailsyou will see an options bar on the right side of the box you just clicked. Click on the trash can icon to delete all selected emails. At this point, Gmail will ask you if you are sure you want to delete the emails, which you should confirm. Now they are already deleted, although not completely, since they have gone to the folder Paper binbut they are no longer in the Inbox.

How to delete all Gmail emails from the same sender

If you don’t want to delete all Gmail emails, but do want to delete them from the same sender, you will be able to do it easily and automatically.

You will only have to do the following if you want to delete all Gmail emails from the same sender:

Go to the search bar at the top of the screen and type the name or email address of the sender whose emails you want to delete, preceded by from:. For example, if you want to delete all emails from example@example.com, you simply have to put from:example@example.com in the search bar and press Enter. Now you must click on the place where it says All search results for from: example@example.com. You will see that now only emails from that sender appear. As in the previous case, there is a checkbox in the form of a box at the top of the email list, where you must click to mark them all. Once you have selected all the emails from the sender, you will see an options bar where you can click on the trash icon to delete them, as you saw in the previous case.

Delete all Gmail emails from the same period of time

If during a period of time you have received many messages that you do not want to keep, you will be able to delete all Gmail emails that are included in the same period of time.

This is the way to achieve delete all Gmail emails from the same period of time:

In the search bar at the top of the screen, click the symbol on the right, with three crossed-out horizontal stripes. In Date range Select the time period you want. For example, you can select either 1 year or customize it to achieve a specific range. In Search you should choose Received, since it will take out the ones you have in your Inbox. The next thing is to click on Look for. Emails that match your filter will be displayed. Now you can mark, as on previous occasions, the checkbox in the form of a box at the top of the email list, once all have been selected, click on the trash can icon. Gmail will ask you if you are sure you want to delete the emails, to which you must answer yes.

Delete all emails from the trash

The emails you delete do not automatically disappear, but rather go to the Gmail trash. They remain there for 30 days, at which point they will disappear permanently.

If you don’t want them to be in this folder, especially because they continue to take up space, you should delete all the emails in the trash.

For delete all emails from Gmail trash You just have to do the following:

In the left menu of the Gmail page, find and click Paper bin. If you don’t see it, it’s probably because you have to click on Further. At the top of the email list in the Trash folder, you will see a checkbox in the form of a box. Click this box to select all existing emails. Now all you have to do is click on the icon in the shape of a trash can to eliminate them. Gmail will ask you to confirm deleting emails from the trash. Make sure you are sure to delete them permanently, as this action is irreversible. When finished, all emails in the folder will be deleted.

As you just read, deleting all emails from Gmail is a relatively simple process, but one with which you must be cautious, since this action may cause you to delete some that you need. You must be completely sure before deleting them.

With these steps and setting up filters, you can keep your inbox organized and free up space, now that you know how to delete all emails from Gmail.