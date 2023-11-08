loading…

Tomahawk missile flying over desert region. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – The United States (US) confirmed on Sunday (5/11/2023) that an Ohio-class missile submarine had been deployed in the Middle East.

US media called the deployment a “message of deterrence” against “regional enemy” Israel amid the Gaza crisis.

The submarine is known to be armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. This missile has various advantages.

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), the combatant command responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, on Sunday evening published photos of an Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine deployed to the Middle East.

The photo shows the submarine sailing through the Suez Canal between the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The Pentagon did not provide details on which of the Navy’s Ohio-class submarines were deployed.

However, the Pentagon confirmed to the media that the ship was a variant of a guided missile submarine (SSGN), not a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN).

SSBNs are typically armed with 20 MIRV Trident II ballistic missiles, enough firepower to destroy an entire continent.

The SSGN is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, the backbone of the US military’s cruise missile capability for decades.