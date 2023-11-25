Fine-tune your experience with ChatGPT even further and create your personalized version according to the theme and rules that you establish yourself.

A more personalized ChatGPT

Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, we’ve been thinking about whether it could level up by subtracting generic content to turn it into a custom AI created for a single purpose. Now, OpenAI has heard these demands and has launched «Create a GPT«, a tool included in the ChatGPT Plus subscription that can be used to create your own version of ChatGPT.

Although this is the first version of GPT Builder, it is a very promising feature. This chatbot editor is packed with capabilities, has options to share your GPTs with the public, and requires very little time to activate your custom GPT.

The first thing you should do is subscribe to ChatGPT Plus if you haven’t already. You should find the button to do this in the menu on the left side of the ChatGPT interface, at the bottom in an icon marked “Upgrade.” Once you have paid the fee of around 18 euros, you will be activated a series of extra functionalities including this and access to the most updated and capable GPT-4 version.

Create your own chatbot

Once you are a Plus user, click Explore in the left-hand menu. This should take you to a “My GPT” title page, which contains the custom GPT versions of OpenAI. Choose “Create a GPT” to open the GPT Builder interface. Before we begin, a warning: as we are in a beta phaseyour finished GPT may be deleted when a future update arrives.

Now that you are in GPT Builder, the first question you will be asked is what do you want to create. You can keep this first part short and concise and enter a single sentence. If you are very clear, you can expand as much as you want. Apparently, the longer your description, the better the system should understand what you want, but you can try and be very specific and get great results too.

Next, give your GPT a name. ChatGPT will suggest one for you, but you can still write whatever you want as you like. Once you name your GPT, it will automatically create a profile picture as the next step. Thanks to ChatGPT’s DALL-E integration, the images are usually quite good. If you are not satisfied, you can ask it to regenerate more images, also adding possible descriptions about what you are looking for in that image.

The next thing will be to choose the level of formality, understood as the tone and style you want it to adopt. In this way, you will dictate some first rules on how you should address future users with whom you interact. If you find that it doesn’t follow your instructions as well as you’d like, return to the Create tab and provide more instructions.

Lastly, you can also upload files from which you would like your GPT to extract relevant information. You can provide legal material, bibliography, jurisprudence, etc. The system will “read” the information and integrate what it considers important according to the theme defined at the beginning. You can further customize the experience by disabling add-ons – they are activated by default – such as web browsing, DALL-E imaging, and the programming code interpreter. You can also make it more powerful by adding APIs for third-party services.