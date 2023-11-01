Let’s explain to you how to create logos with artificial intelligence, and we are going to do it for free and in Spanish using Bing Chat. Today, you can use DALL-E 3 for free in Bing Chat, allowing you to generate images from Bing Chat itself, including logos.

Here, as in everything within artificial intelligence, the secret is in the prompt you use with DALL-E 3. You will have to specify that what you want is a logoand then include a description of what you want to generate.

Create an AI logo using Bing Chat





The first thing you have to do is enter Bing Chat. To do this, simply enter Bing.com, and on the main screen click on the option Chat that appears in the tabs that you have at the top of the main page of the search engine.





Once inside Bing Chat, it will give you the choice of a conversation style. Here, choose creative mode to have more freedom when creating the logo, and to ensure you have GPT-4 with DALL-E 3.





Now comes the most important part. You have to write a prompt explaining that you want a logo and specifying what you want to appear in it. My recommendation is that you start with a first, more basic prompt with the idea you have, and then, based on the results, you make changes by adding different terms.





For example, I want to make a logo related to music. In a first prompt I asked for just that, a logo with a record player, adding terms 2D and monochrome. The results seemed a little excessive to me, and so I decided to specify a little more, ask for a silhouette on the inside and specify the colors.





Finally, remember that you can also add words within the images generated by Bing. To do this, you have to specify in the prompt text that you want a word to appear, and include the word in quotes. This word can be the name of your company or project, or whatever you want.

Also, remember that if you are not satisfied with the result, you can repeat the same prompt as many times as you want, and each time you will have slightly different results. Also remember to specify colors, shapes, and everything you want.

In Xataka Basics | How to create images with your name or other words in DALL-E 3 for free with Bing Chat