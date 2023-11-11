There may be many situations in which we need to modify a file in PDF format and due to the characteristics of the format, we are forced to have to look for a third-party application with which to carry out the relevant changes. In most cases, these types of searches end in a type of paid software that does not meet our needs. Therefore, today we tell you a way to do it 100% free and without the need to download additionally.

Although most tools allow us to manage and edit PDF files. We may find ourselves facing a situation in which we need to convert the entire document to a World format in order to make different types of modifications: both in school/university settings and in corporate environments. In most cases, in these types of situations we do not have much time ahead of us and finding a free tool to carry out such an action is not always easy.

However, the reality is that the solution is probably closer than we think. And Google Drive is one of the most complete tools that we have at our disposal and, in addition, it can help us get rid of more than one problem, like the one we are dealing with in this article. Next, we tell you how you can convert a PDF into an editable file without having to download any third-party application.

Convert a PDF to a Word file with Google Drive

As we will be able to see, the entire process is very simple and in just a few steps we will be able to have our PDF in Word format. The first thing we have to do is access our Google Drive account and upload the PDF file that we want to modify.

To do this, we have to go to the folder where we want to upload the file and click with the right mouse button. When the drop-down menu opens, we have to click on the Upload file button and wait for Google Drive to complete the upload. Which, in most cases, should not take more than a few seconds, depending on our internet connection.

Once we have the file uploaded, we must click on the notification that will appear in the lower right corner. And when the preview opens, we have to access Open with Google Documents that appears at the top center and that we can see in the following screenshot.

Automatically, the file will be uploaded in an editable format, and you can access it to fill in any information, modify any data that is not correct or make any type of change that is necessary to subsequently save the document.

And to download it?

Once we have made all the changes, we may want to save it and store it in our Google Drive or, failing that, we may need to download it to send it by any other method. If this is our case, we also have the option to do so. And, in fact, we can choose between different formats.

To do this, we have to click on the Download option and, subsequently, select the format that best suits our needs. We can download it in Word so we can continue editing it directly at any time or, failing that, choose to create another PDF, depending on the use we are going to make later.