Today, being online is almost as essential as breathing. But,What to do when you need to connect to a WiFi network and you don’t have the password at hand? Don’t worry, here we show you how you can achieve it legally and easily.

There are many situations where you may need to connect to the WiFi network without having the password. For example, if you arrive at a friend or family member’s house and need their WiFi wireless network. They don’t remember the password and it is not visible on the router.

It also happens if you recently changed the password for your own WiFi and forgot to update it on all your Internet devices, or perhaps you are in a public establishment that offers WiFi, but the QR code to connect is worn out or not visible, and you can’t get the password of the staff.

First, let’s remember: The goal is not to hack someone’s network. It is about legitimately accessing WiFi networks available to us.

Methods to connect to WiFi without a password

A popular and simple method is use of the WPS standard (Wi-Fi Protected Setup). This function, present in routers since 2007, allows you to connect devices to the signal without entering the password manually and without having to reset the router or factory reset it.

You just have to look for the WPS button on your modem and on your mobile device. After pressing both, the connection is made automatically in seconds.

If you do not have WPS or prefer another option, the QR codes They are your ally. Many modern routers include a QR code that, when scanned with your smartphone’s camera, connects you directly to the network.

Another practical solution, especially useful at meetings or visits to friends, is share WiFi connection from another mobile device. On Android devices, this can be done by generating a QR code from the phone already connected to the network, which another user can scan to gain access.

iPhone users They can share the password in a similar way, as long as both devices have WiFi and Bluetooth activated.

There’s also third party applications that can facilitate connection to WiFi networks. For example, SimpleWPS is an app that acts as a bridge between your phone and the router, allowing you to connect without needing a password. Once connected, you can even uninstall the app, as your device will remember the network.

In addition, there is always the option of connecting with an Ethernet cable. By connecting this way, not only will you not need the password, but your connection will also be much faster and more stable.

Finally, a factory reset of the router will reset the initial password on its back sticker. This can be useful if you’ve forgotten the new password, or nothing else works.

In an ideal world, we would always have access to WiFi passwords when we need them. But in reality, these methods provide safe and legal ways to stay connected to the WiFi network.

It is essential to remember the importance of respect the privacy and security of WiFi networks. These techniques must be used responsibly and ethically.