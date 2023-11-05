Modern versions of Android have improved support for external storage devices. This means that you can transfer files between your phone and a USB drive as easily as you would on a computer.

Whether you want to transfer files from a tablet to a USB or vice versa, or simply want to manage the contents of memory without having to turn on your PC, Google’s operating system gives you the flexibility to do so.

To connect a pen drive to your Android device, make sure you have the drive and an OTG adapter, both of which are affordable and allow you to connect USB Type A drives to your computer, which usually have a USB-C port.

There are several reasons why you might want to connect a USB stick to your Android phone.and one of the most common is to transfer files with the aim of freeing up storage space on your computer.

How to connect a USB OTG to any Android device

Depositphotos

Once you have all the necessary elements, it is time to connect the USB to the USB OTG adapter and then to the port of your device.

At this point, a notification should appear on your mobile or tablet indicating Added USB storage or a similar word. Tap the Open or Browse option to access the contents of the drive.

Your Android device’s default file explorer will open, allowing you to navigate through all the folders and files on the USB drive. Now, for transfer files from your Android to the pendrivefollow these simple steps:

With the USB drive connected to your phone, find the file you want to move or transfer on your device. Select the file or files you want to transfer by holding down on them. Now, at the bottom of the screen, a quick actions menu will appear. Touch the button Mover. The menu will change to offer you two options: move here y Cancel. At this point open the folder on your USB to which you want to move the file and tap move here. The transfer of the file(s) will begin, and depending on the size, the time it will take to complete the action.

It should be noted that you can also use this same method to move files from your USB memory to your Android phone or tablet.

It is important that you make sure that your Android mobile is compatible with USB drives. However, it should be noted that most modern equipment is compatible, but it is a good idea to check before purchasing an OTG adapter.

Also, if you have problems connecting and transferring files using this method, try restarting your device. This process is a simple way to move any type of content easily.