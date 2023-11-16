If you want to get the achievement or trophy related to defeating a warlord within the zombies mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, we will tell you step by step what you should do.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s zombies mode drops you in the middle of a huge map so you can plan your survival as best as possible. If what you are looking for is to test yourself to the maximum, this mode has challenges to match.

Urzikistan has many secrets and challenges to overcome and one of them is complete the Legacy Fort, one of the most complicated so far.

If you want to unlock generous rewards and unlock the “Conquistador” trophy for defeating a warlord you have come to the right place.

How to complete the Legacy Fort in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode

The first thing we must do is find a mercenary camp, one of the many icons scattered around the map. By killing them we can obtain the access card of a Mercenary Fortress.

This card can also be obtained at supply points if we have the money necessary to buy it. Once we have it we must go to one of these Mercenary Strongholds. Be careful, not to be confused with infested fortresses.

Open the enclosure with the card and make your way through the enemies (who will be tougher than those in the camp). Once you finish them you must loot the stash and you will obtain Legacy Fort card. Now it’s time to tackle the biggest challenge…

In your squad you must be armed to the teeth, as this fort consists of very well-equipped mercenaries, traps, helicopters, turrets and much more. At least bring a few upgraded weapons, three armor plates, and a few drinks.

Where is the strong one? On plot D2 of the game map. There’s only one, so there’s no loss. As soon as you get close, a good fight will start and your objective will be to kill the warlord located in the main building.

If you defeat him you can obtain juicy rewards such as a fire-breathing shotgun and the trophy of the moment. Good luck in your company because there is more to it than it seems.

