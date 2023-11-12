PDFs are a very common file format used to share documents, presentations, and other types of content. They are easy to create and read, and can be opened on any device.

Its name comes from the acronym Portable Document Format, designed to present documents independently of the software, hardware and operating system used to create them.

This means that you can view a PDF on your mobile, tablet or computer without worrying about compatibility. However, you may have needed to combine several of these files into one.

Maybe it’s chapters of an e-book, invoices, or even parts of an important project. If you have faced this task and found it like a puzzle, you are in the right place.

Here, in this article, we are going to show you a simple, free tool without having to install anything to combine multiple files into a single PDF. All you need is Adobe Acrobat and its free web client.

Adobe offers a free online platform that makes it easy to merge PDFs in minutes. It stands out for its clean and simple interface, so you don’t need to be an expert.

Steps to combine multiple PDF files with the Adobe tool

The first step is to open your favorite web browser and access the official website of the Adobe tool. You will come across a main box labeled Combine PDF files. Click the blue button Select files and choose the documents you need to combine into one. Once you have uploaded the files, the next step is to click Fuse, the blue button at the top of the tool. Adobe will start doing its job, and within seconds, the option to download the combined PDF.

After combining the files, you can use the additional options in the Adobe online tool that appear on the screen combination completed.

These options allow you to rearrange pages, compress, split the PDF, edit text and images, convert it to other formats such as JPG or Word, fill in signatures, delete pages and you can even add comments.

It is a simple task that saves you a lot of time and effort when working with these types of files. Take advantage of this solution, especially because It’s free and you can use it from any device and web browser.