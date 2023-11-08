In the world of generative AI, there are two services that stand out from the rest: FROM-E 3 y Midjourney. Both are capable of generating high-quality images, but have their own strengths and weaknesses.

On the one hand, DALL-E 3 is a generative language model developed by OpenAI that can create images from text. It is known for its precision, as well as its ability to depict complex details. However, It can sometimes result in images that are a bit flat or lifeless.

Midjourney, meanwhile, is a Google AI image diffusion model that can create images from a small amount of text or prompts.

He is known for his artistic style and his ability to generate images that are unique and expressive, like true works of art.

However, sometimes it can make certain mistakes, such as generating results that are not realistic enough or that do not usually match the indications provided by the user.

The differences between both platforms are notable. While DALL-E 3 focuses on precision and detailed representation of instructions, Midjourney leans towards artistic creationoffering more subjective results.

It should be noted that the rule is not to use only one of these platforms, but to take advantage of the strengths of both to enhance creativity. It is for this reason that it is not at all unreasonable to combine their functions to produce surprising images.

Tips for combining DALL-E 3 and Midjourney prompts

Combining the instructions in both services can be a great idea. For example, you can use the OpenAI tool to generate precise and detailed images, and then the other to add a touch of artistic style to them.

To do this, it is as simple as generating an image in DALL-E 3 through ChatGPT Plus. Copy the text that appears below the image that has been generated and paste it into the Midjourney prompt. Here are some tips:

Use ChatGPT Plus, which has access to DALL-E 3, to generate the prompts for the image you want to create. Detail precisely in the chat the specifications of what you would like to see in the image. Once you have obtained the directions generated by DALL-E 3 via ChatGPT, select and copy the text that describes the image.

Howtogeek

Go to the Midjourney platform, which offers its service to generate images from text. In the Midjourney interface, which you find in Discord, look for the space or section where you can enter or paste the instructions for the image. Paste the text you copied from DALL-E 3 in the previous step. You may find options to adjust specific parameters or additional settings for image generation. Be sure to review and modify these settings according to your preferences.

Howtogeek

Once you’ve entered the prompts and configured the desired settings, send the instructions to Midjourney and wait for the image to process. The platform will be in charge of converting the text into a visual representation. If you are satisfied with the generated image, you can download it from the platform.

One way to create an original and quality image with the help of artificial intelligence is combine the precise prompts of DALL-E 3, the OpenAI generator found within ChatGPT Plus, and the art style of Midjourney.

Consider that this process may change a little depending on the features and functionalities of each platform at the time of use. But in the end, the results will be fantastic.