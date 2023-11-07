If you have a laptop, it is important to maintain it properly so that it always works correctly, both inside and out.

Cleaning is one of the biggest habits that you should always follow to prolong the life of your computer.

Regular maintenance of your laptop is essential for multiple reasons. Dust and dirt that accumulates on the keyboard can not only affect the aesthetics, but also the performance, as well as the durability of the keys and internal mechanism.

Additionally, excessive dust buildup can clog cooling systems, which could result in equipment overheating, reducing its lifespan.

Why is it important to clean the laptop keyboard

It should be noted that the keyboard is one of the most used components of a laptop, so it is also one of the parts most susceptible to the accumulation of dirt, bacteria, and other debris.

Let the keyboard collect dust can have the following consequences:

Dirt can interfere with the operation of the keys, causing them to get stuck or not function properly. Dust can clog your laptop’s fans, which can cause it to overheat and run slower. Debris that accumulates on the keyboard can cause health problems, such as skin or respiratory tract infections.

How to properly clean your laptop keyboard

To properly clean your keyboard, you need some simple materials, such as a microfiber cloth, disinfectant wipes, wooden toothpicks, cotton swabs, and compressed air.

It is essential that, To avoid damaging any components of the laptop, it is vital that you do not clean when the computer is on. Nor do you use abrasive cleaning products.

Once you have all the material, follow these steps:

Turn off your laptop and unplug it from any power source. Turn the equipment over and shake it gently so that the dust particles fall. Use a soft-bristled brush to clean between the keys and remove accumulated dirt. Use a handheld vacuum cleaner or compressed air to remove traces of dust. Use a disinfectant wipe or alcohol swab to clean each keyas well as the keyboard surface. Don’t use water, as you could damage your device. Dry the keyboard with a dry cloth.

To keep your laptop keyboard clean longer, you should follow some tips. For example, wash your hands frequently before using the computerthis will help prevent dirt, as well as bacteria, from entering the keyboard.

Likewise, it is essential that you do not eat or drink near the keyboard, as some liquid may spill and damage the equipment.

Also consider using a keyboard cover, this will help protect it from dust and dirt. There are a variety of models available on the market at competitive prices.

By following these steps and recommendations, you will keep your keyboard clean and your laptop in optimal condition for prolonged, but above all efficient, operation.