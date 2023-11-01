To clean a burnt pan, you do not need to use chemicals that can damage it. There are natural solutions that can help you remove dirt and stains effortlessly.

An example is shown in a viral TikTok video, where a mixture of vinegar, baking soda, and hot water is used to clean the outside of a frying pan.

It should be noted that vinegar and baking soda react with each other to create bubbles that release grease and burnt easily.

On the other hand, hot water helps soften the most difficult remains. You just have to let the mixture sit for a few minutes and then rub it with a soft sponge. or a cloth, where the result will be shiny.

The effective method to clean the outside of a frying pan

Getty Images

Flip the pan over and gently scrape with a piece of steel wool. This way, you can remove the most difficult stains. Sprinkle a tablespoon of salt and another of baking soda over the back of the pan. These products are excellent natural cleaners. Pour a little liquid soap on the layer of salt and baking soda, and scrub with the steel wool. It is important that you do it carefully so as not to scratch the surface. Cover the outside of the pan with dryer sheets moistened with white vinegar, and let it rest for a few minutes. The vinegar will help dissolve dirt and disinfect the pan. Remove the kitchen paper and clean with a damp cloth. You will see how your pan has turned out like new.

This method is easy, economical and ecological. Additionally, it can be applied to any type of pan, as long as it does not have a non-stick coating that can deteriorate with vinegar.

So now you know, if you have a burnt pan with stains on the outside, try this homemade trick and you will see how it recovers its original shine in a matter of minutes.