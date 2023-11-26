Using multiple Google accounts is common for many users. In addition to the personal one, we may have another one about our work or any other project in which we are included. All of them are 100% operational and whose mailbox we check with some frequency. But what happens when we have one as the default account in Google Chrome and we want to replace it with another? How can it be done? We tell you.

Working simultaneously with multiple Google accounts has been allowed in Google Chrome for many years. This Google Chrome functionality prevents us from having to log in with each of our accounts when we want to check our email. And, in addition, it records the activity and the searches that we carry out with it in order to offer us personalized suggestions separately. Despite this, there is always one that is configured by default. And, in many cases, it is not what we want.

However, it is possible that over time we no longer need that default account and need another one. In this case, changing the default account in Google Chrome is not as intuitive as it should be and it is not always easy to find the solution. However, we guide you step by step to make this change.

How to change the default account

By default, Google identifies the default account as the one with which we log in for the first time. Therefore, if we do not know this information and we access it directly with our work account, for example, this will be the account with which Google Chrome starts by default every time we open it. We must always be changing accounts so that the history of the pages we regularly visit, as well as passwords, are not recorded in our user account.

In order to change the main account of our Google Chrome, the only method we can use is to log out of all the accounts we have in Google and, later, log back in with all of them. However, in this case, it is important that the first one we log in with is the one we want to save as the default. To do this, we only have to click on our profile photo located in the upper right and click on “Sign out”. We will have to repeat the process with each of the accounts that we have open simultaneously.

Passwords remain saved

Even if we log out of our accounts, all of them will have saved all the passwords of the web pages we have visited, if we have activated this setting. So from the moment we log in, we will be able to continue using our Google Chrome normally.

Remember that using two Google accounts in Chrome will allow us to improve security when we access certain sessions on pages where we do not want to enter our personal email. In addition to being a very good option when we have a single computer and we want to avoid having all the data, work and personal, in the same Google account. In addition, it is also a good option when we have a shared computer in our house and several people access it. Now, with this simple configuration, we will not have any problem selecting our default account.