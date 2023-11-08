In EA Sports FC 24 we can carry out many different celebrations, even some that show respect towards the opponent. And in this guide we show you how to do it.

The new installment of the Electronic Arts football saga It is being a great success. It doesn’t matter that the name FIFA is already history, because on a playable and visual level, EA Sports FC 24 is very similar to FIFA 23 and previous games.

It is an advantage, especially because of the return of Ultimate Team, the many licenses available, and above all because of the great variety of game modes.

Once again, we talk to you about the celebrations. They are the sauce of football, but, sometimes, they can make our rival angry or feel sad. If you want to avoid it, there are a series of more respectful celebrations.

In this EA Sports FC 24 guide we talk about this type of celebrations, and we teach you how to do them in all versions of the title.

The most respectful celebrations and how to do them

Previously, we talked to you about the best EA Sports FC 24 celebrations, and also about those completely new regarding FIFA 23.

Even some players like Antoine Griezmann or Cristiano Ronaldo have their own celebrations, which we can only do when we control them.

This time, we are going to see how to make celebrations more respectful, which can be used for different situations. Imagine that, in Career mode, you don’t want to celebrate a goal against your previous club.

Or, for example, you don’t want to upset your partner or close friend. In those cases, there are three celebrations of EA Sports FC 24 what can you do.

Son the following (on PlayStation):

Show respect: Hold L1, and double-tap the circle. Pick up the ball from the goal: go with the player towards the ball, when scoring a goal. Jump goal celebration: Hold L1 and R1.

In the case of Xbox, you should know that L1 corresponds to LB, while R1 corresponds to RBwhile the circle is the button equivalent to button B.

If you play on Nintendo Switch, the triggers L1 and R1 correspond to the top L and R buttonsand the circle button is the button A.

Finally, in the case of PC, you must follow the steps corresponding to the controller you play with (be it a PlayStation controller, Xbox or even the Joy-Con).

EA Sports FC 24 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In addition to the simple edition, the Ultimate Edition is available, which includes extras for UT and both versions (next and old-gen) on PlayStation and Xbox.

