Liverpool has at your disposal a very extensive catalog of products that even now covers vehicle sales. If you are interested in purchasing one, you will immediately be able to find out how to buy it through their online page.

This chain of stores has become a distributor of the BYD electric car brand, which over time has become the company with the largest sale of electric cars in the world.

This is why in Liverpool various models of this brand are offered with prices ranging from 535 thousand 990 pesos to one million 399 thousand.

The most economical vehicle is the model Dolphinwhich has a price of 535,990 pesos. Other models available are the He EV, Tang EV y Yuan Plus EV.

Steps to purchase a car in Liverpool

The first thing is to enter the website of this departmental chain and select the BYD section at the top. Following this, select the car that best suits your interests and then press the “reserve online” button. Then you can select the color of the car to continue with filling out a personal data form. This is how you will finally select your payment method and with this you will be able to reserve the car with only 10 thousand pesos.

This section system will continue with contact with a sales advisor, belonging to the car agency. If you are not convinced with the purchase after all, you can receive the deposit money back.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions