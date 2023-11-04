Suara.com – The government, through the Directorate General of Taxes (DJP), provides incentives free of value added tax (VAT). Buying a house free of 100 percent VAT is implemented with the aim of encouraging national economic growth among middle class people who tend to save after the Covid-19 pandemic. If you want to know how to buy a house 100 percent VAT free, make sure you read the terms and conditions below.

VAT-free housing is given to a maximum of one apartment unit for one person and may not be resold within a period of one year. The maximum price of a flat must be IDR 2 billion.

Conditions for buying a house are 100 percent VAT free

There are at least 5 conditions that must be met to get 100 percent VAT relief when buying a house.

1. Choose a house with a maximum selling price of IDR 2 billion. You will get a 100 percent VAT discount for houses with a maximum price of IDR 2 billion. If you choose a house with a price of more than IDR 2 billion, you will get a VAT discount of only 50 percent.

2. Choose a house that is a new house in finished condition and ready to live in

3. A 100 percent VAT discount is given to a maximum of 1 unit of landed house or flat for 1 person.

4. Must be willing not to resell the house within 1 year.

After you are willing to fulfill the requirements for buying a 100 percent VAT free house mentioned above, find out how to buy a 100 percent VAT free house below. Don’t miss anything.

How to buy a house 100 percent VAT free

Technically, to be able to buy a house 100 percent VAT free, you have to get a house identity code and hand it over to the developer for the first time, as a guarantee that the facility you receive is a new product, not a used product.

Payment can be made in cash or using credit facilities from banks or based on financing based on sharia principles.

When will it come into effect when buying a house is 100 percent VAT free?

The Minister of Finance has confirmed that the 100 percent VAT-free home buying program will apply from November 2023 to December 2024. Apart from that, there are details that state that the 100 percent VAT-free house buying facility is for houses priced at IDR 2 billion and houses priced at IDR 2-5. billion is valid until June 2024. Thus, the VAT borne by the government will be up to 100 percent starting from the period November 2023 to June 2024. After June 2024 there will be 50 percent VAT.

Home provisions are 100 percent VAT free

In order to be able to buy a house 100 percent VAT free, the house you want to buy must meet the following conditions:

1. The building area is not more than 36 square meters

2. The selling price must not exceed the selling price limit, which can be seen based on the combination of zone and year listed in the purchase attachment.

3. The house you want to buy must be your first privately owned house, and you must belong to a low-income group.

4. The house must be used alone as a residence and cannot be transferred within four years of official ownership.

5. The land area is not less than 60 square meters.

6. Entrepreneurs or development companies selling property must make a tax invoice and report any realization of property sales with tax exemption or 100 percent VAT to the Directorate General of Taxes.

That’s how to buy a house 100 percent VAT free.