Tired of coming across the same old TikToks? Do you want to stop seeing the typical account that copies content from others or invents baseless tricks in order to get views? Tranquillity. It is hidden, but the function of block a user on TikTok It exists and we are going to tell you where it is and how to use it.

Block on TikTok

It is the social network of the moment. Millions of users around the world generate videos of all kinds with the intention of entertaining and, in most cases, attracting attention, but there are many cases in which the need or intentions are very far from what you could consider interesting. But of course, a wrong like or longer previews of the account make the algorithm believe that this content is what you are looking for, so it will continue showing it to you over and over again until you get bored.

If that is exactly what you are suffering from and you want to stop seeing that account that keeps appearing, we have the solution.

From the phone

You most likely use TikTok from your mobile, so we are going to tell you where you will find the block button on the profile you want to make disappear. And the function is quite hidden, basically because the button you have to press first is the “Share” button, and that would be the last button you would think you should press. These are the steps to follow:

Enter the profile you want to block On the main profile page, where you see the profile photo, the user and their posts, you will see an arrow in the upper right corner, next to the bell icon. Press the arrow icon. A drop-down menu will appear with sharing options, but in the third row we will see the Block option. Press it and a message will ask you if you are sure to do it.

From the PC

If, on the other hand, you visit Tik Tok from your PC, the block menu is more intuitive, since it is located outside the share menu. This is what you have to do:

Enter the profile you want to block. You will see the share icon, and to the right, three points. Press them. The Report and Block options will appear. Click on Block. A message will ask if you are sure. Accept and you will have already blocked it.

What is blocking for?

The blocking functions on social networks are not to be filled. It is a tool that allows users to avoid profiles that are harmful to their well-being, since if someone harasses another person with direct messages or publications, the affected person can delete it from their view with a simple click.

Blocking to avoid other people’s posts is not the most practical, however, Tik Tok does not offer the possibility of marking content that does not generate interest to you, so there is no other way to remove it from your timeline. And taking into account the predatory algorithm that gives life to the social network, it is most likely that more and more will continue to appear to you. So the Block solution is radical, but at the same time effective.

When you block an account, it will not be able to:

Send you private messages View your posts Find your profile

However, you will not avoid finding it in:

Live videos from multiple hosts Duos Group chats with other people

Can someone know that I have blocked them on Tik Tok?

No, for privacy reasons, Tik Tok will not notify the other person at any time that you have blocked them, so you can rest assured that they will not receive any type of notice in this regard. If the profile is of a person close to you who had you as a contact, the only thing they will be able to notice is that you have stopped appearing on their timeline, so when they try to search for you and not find you they will be able to understand that you have blocked them (they would only have than using another account to search for you and continue viewing your content).