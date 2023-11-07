It is one of the most fearsome bosses in Metal Gear Solid, which many already knew with the original PS1 game. Others, however, will meet him for the first time in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1.

Did you play the original Metal Gear Solid? It is a video game masterpiece, as well as one of the best exclusives that the first PlayStation had, which you can now relive (or discover) with its remastering in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1.

This Konami compilation includes five games: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater, and the two classic titles for MSX and NES.

Plus, of course, tons of additional content (documentaries, art galleries, instruction manuals, and graphic novels). Has the Metal Gear Solid compilation convinced you?

If you are playing the first game in the series, you may have questions about the battle against Psycho Mantis, a fearsome boss. Don’t worry, because we will clarify your doubts in this Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 guide.

How to beat Psycho Mantis

Psycho Mantis is one of the most memorable bosses from Metal Gear Solid. Not because of his difficulty as such, but because of how ingenious he is. It was a pioneering battle in the late 90s, which you can now discover for the first time.

Basically, Psycho Mantis is able to take control of people, using his telekinesis. He can also read Solid Snake’s mind, and even the players’ minds.

Upon reaching him, this boss take control of Meryl using her powers. If we switch to first-person mode, we will see that the screen turns greenish.

The battle against Psycho Mantis is based on three sequences: throwing objects, controlling Meryl, and reading our movements.

When Meryl takes control, what we have to do is knock her out (be careful, don’t kill her). For this there are two options: throw a grenade (not directly at it, but close) or attack her melee.

At other times, Psycho Mantis will throw objects at us. The only way to avoid them is throwing ourselves to the ground (lie down completely on the ground).

And, most importantly: how do we prevent it from reading our minds? As a curiosity, Psycho Mantis also can read the player’s memory card/hard driveand it will tell us which titles we play the most and how often we save games.

Method 1

The first and most popular way is to switch to controller 2. Yes, as you hear it. This way, Psycho Mantis will not be able to read Solid Snake’s (player 1) mind, and will not anticipate his movements.

To do this, you literally have to switch to controller 2 (or player 2). If you play the original version, you have to disconnect the controller and plug it into port 2 of the console.

For modern versions of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, you must follow the steps that we leave you in this guide.

By doing so, Psycho Mantis will not be able to read our minds, and it is possible to make him very angry with our attacks. Repeat the same patterns until you beat it.

Method 2

If you play on PC or cannot switch to player 2, you should know that there is an alternative methodand that many players are unaware of.

The first thing you have to do is let yourself be killed several times. Not one or two, but several. Do this until several statues appear in the room. with the face of Psycho Mantis.

When you see them, shoot the statues above (left and right), until they break. This will make Psycho Mantis go crazy, and he won’t be able to read your movements. Follow the steps described in method 1 and you will be able to beat him.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y PC. Be careful, because the separate games (digital) do not include the extra material that is in the complete compilation.

Are you playing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to get optical camouflage in MGS 2, How to get dog tags in MGS 2, or What is Meryl’s frequency in MGS.