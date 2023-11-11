Living in a place with cold winters can lead to an annoying problem: fog on the windows. Not only is it a visual nuisance, but it can also damage your windows and wood siding, as well as being a sign of more serious problems.

What causes this fog on the windows? The answer lies in condensation. When the temperature of the window glass is at or below the dew point of the air in your home, condensation forms. It is common in the winter, when turning on the heating.

If the glass is below freezing point, ice will form on your windows. The dew point is related to the relative humidity in the air.

The drier the air in your home, the colder the window glass must be for condensation to form. On the other hand, hot, humid air can condense even on a relatively warm bathroom mirror.

How to avoid condensation on windows?

One of the key factors for prevent condensation on windows is to reduce the humidity in your home. People in cold climates often use humidifiers to make the air more comfortable, but too much humidity can be harmful.

Adjust your humidifier settings: If you have one, reduces the humidity emitted. You can also turn on the bathroom extractor fan while you shower, it will help remove excess moisture. Or use the kitchen extractor when cooking: to prevent moisture from accumulating when cooking.

It is also useful to check the ventilation if you have a tumble dryer and make sure the vent pipes are in good condition to avoid moisture leaks or try to hang outside if possible.

Another option that helps is to ventilate your house once a day, and ultimately try avoid any source of humidity.

Prevent fog on windows: add a layer of insulation

Another effective way to prevent condensation on your windows, if you can afford it, is to add a layer of additional insulation. This increases the temperature of the interior glass and reduces the chance of condensation.

You can do it in several ways: With storm windows, a type of additional windows that provide additional insulation or by installing a heat-shrinkable plastic film that clings to your windows and helps retain heat.

Remember: avoid condensation on windows in winter It requires finding the right balance between interior humidity and the insulation of your windows. This way, you can enjoy clear, fog-free windows, in addition to preventing possible damage to your home.