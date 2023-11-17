Suara.com – Here is an easy way to activate the latest Xiaomi Game Turbo 2023. For those of you who like playing games, you need to know the following steps.

As is known, Xiaomi is equipped with a feature that pampers gamers to play games on their favorite cellphones. The name of the feature and application is Xiaomi Game Turbo.

Xiaomi Game Turbo is a mobile game utility application that optimizes game applications on mobile phones so that users can have a more enjoyable experience when playing games.

And for those of you who like playing games with Xiaomi cellphones, recently there has been good news from Xiaomi.

Because, Xiaomi has officially launched Game Turbo 5.0 on global devices, although the beta version cannot be tried yet for several countries that do not support it.

However, globally, Game Turbo 5.0 can be installed and tried by some of the lucky ones.

Even if your cellphone cannot install Game Turbo Xiaomi 5.0, then you can use the older version, as long as you know how to activate it.

In MIUI, Game Turbo is enabled to enhance the gaming experience. This mode also comes with features like blocking incoming calls, Game PIP, background calls, etc.

Here is how to activate Xiaomi Game Turbo:

Open the settings on your favorite Xiaomi cellphone. Scroll down and tap on Special features. Tap Game Turbo. Add a list of games for which you want to activate game mode. After that, please open Booster Settings. Activate shortcuts in the game. Scroll down and Tap Experience Enhanced.Activate the features you need (eg: Turn off auto brightness, Turn off reading mode, etc.)You can also set various Game Turbo features in the Settings menu.

Type of Turbo Game that is worth trying

Game Turbo Xiaomi version 3.0, one of the advantages is a friendly interface and can be downloaded for free. Game Turbo Xiaomi version 4.0, this version of Game Turbo Xiaomi you can use for cellphones based on Android 10 and above as well as MIUI 12 versions and later versions. Game Turbo Xiaomi version 5.0, even though it has almost the same features as the previous version, Game Turbo Xiaomi 5.0 is equipped with a Performance Monitor.

That’s how to activate the newest Xiaomi Turbo game 2023 complete with the types of Turbo Games that you can use now.

Contributor: Peace Lestari