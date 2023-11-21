Suara.com – Dark mode, aka dark mode, is one of the advantages of an application on a smartphone. The reason is that the advantage of dark mode is that it makes the cellphone battery more efficient than normal mode.

So this dark mode is also available in applications, one of which is Instagram. How to activate Instagram dark mode is quite easy, as reported by Android Authority, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Here’s how to activate Instagram dark mode via the cellphone application:

Open InstagramTap profileSelect the three row icon in the top right cornerClick Settings and PrivacyScroll down and look for Dark Mode

You can choose the option on, off, or system default, aka following the phone’s default display. This third option will monitor the phone’s display whether it uses dark mode or not.

How to activate dark mode on Android

If your cellphone is still using regular mode, it can be changed directly to dark mode. How to activate dark mode on Android is quite easy.

Open Settings Look for Display or Screen Tap Dark Mode aka Dark Mode

In this option you can also set the dark mode schedule or keep using light mode.

How to activate Instagram dark mode on a laptop or PC

Activating dark mode on Instagram on a PC or laptop is similar to the application version. Here’s how:

Tap the three line icon in the bottom left corner. Select the Switch appearance option. Activate dark mode

That’s how to activate dark mode, aka dark mode, on Instagram. Good luck.