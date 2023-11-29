After celebrating its 25th anniversary, Valve’s FPS legend is among the most played on Steam. Don’t remember how to activate cheats? Don’t worry, we explain how to do it and what the best codes are.

To talk about Half-Life is to talk about one of the best games in history, a first person shooter that laid the foundations for the future of the genre, with the help of Valve. It was one of the best titles of that glorious year 1998.

Until the arrival of Half-Lifethe shooters did not have a sufficiently established narrative, but Valve’s work managed to shape an unforgettable science fiction universe.

On November 19, Half-Life turned 25 years old. It was the perfect opportunity to upgrade with lots of new features (also for multiplayer mode), and also to knock down its price completely. Yes, the game was available for free for a few days on Steam.

Now that many of you are playing this classic (both on PC and Steam Deck), let’s review how the cheats and the best codes are activated that can be used.

Cheats: how to activate them and best codes

Like any PC game of the time, Half-Life had an extensive list of codeswhich could be used to activate cheats.

There are many types: the classic God mode, jumping higher, getting ammunition and weapons, or even walking in the air. Best of all, using these cheats is allowed by Valve, and they are also very easy to activate.

First of all, let’s go over how to activate cheats in Half-Life. These work through the command console.

For activate cheatsfollow these steps:

Create a shortcut of the executable (hl.exe) on the desktop. In the file properties, add the term ”-console” in Destination. Save the changes and start the game. Press the key ”º” on your keyboard to open the console. Enter the term ”sv_cheats 1” and press the Enter key.

Ready, now you have activated the Half-Life cheats. The only thing you have to do is open the command consolee enter the code that you want to use.

These are the best codes de Half-Life:

Normal Jump: sv_gravity 800 Increased Jump (hover in mid-air): sv_gravity 0 Gravity Master: sv_gravity 0-999 Disable Jumps: sv_gravity 999 Magnum Ammo: give ammo_357 Shotgun Ammo: give ammo_buckshot MP5: give weapon_mp5 Magnum: give weapon_python Crossbow: give weapon_crossbow Crowbar: give weapon_crossbar Glock pistol: give ammo_glockclip Gauss rifle: give weapon_gauss HEV suit battery: give item_battery Hornet pistol: give weapon_hornetgun Laser mine: give weapon_tripmine Pistol: give weapon_9mmhandgun Rocket launcher: give weapon_rpg Satchel Charge: give weapon_satchel Shotgun: give weapon_shotgun Crossbow Ammo: ammo_crossbow Hand Grenade: give weapon_handgrenade MP5 Grenades: give ammo_mp5grenades Egon: give weapon_egon Jump Module: give item_longjump Rocket Launcher Ammo: give ammo_rpgclip First Aid Kit: give item_healthkit HEV Suit: give item_suit Pistol Ammo: give ammo_9mmclip Human Snarl: impulse 76 Obtain all weapons and armor (or more units): impulse 101 Generate Gibs: impulse 102 Show creature statistics: impulse 103 Entity list: impulse 104 Deaf enemies: impulse 105 Show object modeling: impulse 106 Show texture name: impulse 107 Control creatures on screen: impulse 109 Show AI information: impulse 195 Generate blood: impulse 202 Eliminate NPC or creature: impulse Activate God mode: god Enemies do not attack: notarget Access any map: map ”X” (enter name of the map in the : r_fullbright 0 Suicide: kill Black Mesa Inbound: c0a0, c0a0a, c0a0b, c0a0c, c0a0d, c0a0e Anomalous Materials: c1a0, c1a0a, c1a0b, c1a0d, c1a0e Unforeseen Consequences: c1a0c, c1a1, c1a1a, c1a1b, c 1a1c, c1a1d Office Complex: c1a2, c1a2a, c1a2b, c1a2c, c1a2d We’ve Got Hostiles: c1a3, c1a3a, c1a3b, c1a3c, c1a3d Blast Pit: c1a4, c1a4b, c1a4d, c1a4f, c1a4g, c1a4i, c1a4j, c1a4k Power Up: c2a1, c 2a1a, c2a1b On A Rail: c2a2, c2a2a, c2a2b1, c2a2b2, c2a2c, c2a2d, c2a2e, c2a2f, c2a2g, c2a2h Apprehension: c2a3, c2a3a, c2a3b, c2a3c, c2a3d, c2a3e Residue Processing: c2a4, c2a4a, c2a4 b, c2a4c Questionable Ethics: c2a4d , c2a4e, c2a4f, c2a4g Surface tension: c2a5, c2a5a, c2a5b, c2a5c, c2a5d, c2a5e, c2a5f, c2a5g, c2a5w, c2a5x Forget About Freeman: c3a1, c3a1a, c3a1b , c3a2b, c3a2c, c3a2d, c3a2f

Notice: map codes are always preceded by the term ”map”. Next, you must enter the code that accompanies the map or level you want to go to (they always start with c).

