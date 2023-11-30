WhatsApp users now have a new function to protect our conversations. For a long time, remember, we can use the screen lock to prevent other people from opening the application. We also have the possibility of blocking specific chats, for example, those that we consider more private.

The secret code announced today offers two additional security options to the blocking of individual chats that we already knew about. The news, in addition to protecting conversations, aims to make it more difficult to find them. This can be useful when we share our mobile or, on the contrary, someone unauthorized has access to it. Let’s see.

How does the WhatsApp secret code work?

Until now, when we blocked a chat we did not have the possibility of choosing a blocking code to our liking. The system, by default, used our device’s unlock password or the available biometric authentication options. The arrival of the secret code changes this as it allows us to put a different password for each chat.

Now, this is not the only feature of this new function. We will also have the option to hide blocked chats. If we choose this option, no one will know that this or which conversation exists. Unless, of course, you type the secret code in the WhatsApp search bar. Of course we can also leave blocked chats visible.

This new functionality will certainly not be convenient for all WhatsApp users. Its adoption will depend on what each of them values. There are those who prefer take extreme protection measures, even if they have to add additional steps to use the application. Others, on the contrary, want an experience that is as simple as possible.





Blocking chats on iOS (left), on Android (right)

To start using the secret code we will only have to long press on the chat in question and then click on Block chat. The mechanics are the same on iOS and Android, although on some Android devices you may have to touch the three little dots in the upper right corner after long pressing to open the menu.

There we can select the blocking method of our preference. That is, through the mobile code or biometric authentication. One point to keep in mind is that blocked chats they will not be blocked our devices synchronized, for example, on a secondary phone or a session on our computer.

The secret code feature is rolling out globally at this time, so it may not be immediately available in all countries. As usually happens in this type of scenario, it will be a matter of days or weeks for it to reach everyone. In any case, it is always advisable to have the app updated.

Meta seems to be taking the development of WhatsApp very seriously. The company, parent company of other companies such as Facebook and Instagram, has launched a wave of new features in the messaging application that, today, is the most used in the world, but which has often been criticized for being behind Telegram in terms of functions.

In recent months we have seen the arrival of communities, channels, passkey support on Android and the possibility of hiding the IP address in calls to better protect our privacy. But there are also other new features on the way, such as alternative profiles, the ability to pin messages to the top of the conversation and more.

Images: WhatsApp

