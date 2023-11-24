Negotiations that led to a four-day truce in fighting between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas began just days into the war, about a week after Hamas’ ferocious attack in Israel on October 7. However, it took a month and a half and the diplomatic effort of several countries to satisfy the requests of both parties and finally reach an agreement, which is still described as fragile and at risk of falling apart at any moment if something does not go according to plan. floors.

To carry out the negotiations in maximum secrecy, the discussions had to involve only a few people. In Doha, Qatar, a very small working group was created to coordinate the discussions (a special “cell” for hostage negotiations, as it was called), composed of US, Qatari and Egyptian, as well as Israeli, officials. The Doha “cell” served to establish a direct line of communication with Hamas officials. The Wall Street Journal called the negotiations “one of the most complicated hostage negotiations in modern history.”

The deal was officially confirmed on Wednesday. If it holds, it should lead from Friday afternoon to the release of 50 hostages kidnapped in Israel on October 7 by Hamas and of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which Israel has been bombing since October 7 and which he invaded militarily. Around these fixed points, however, there are many details on the methods and conditions for achieving the truce which made discussions necessary right up to the end, even delaying the start of the agreement by a day when it had already been announced (from Thursday to Friday). The progress of the fighting greatly influenced the difficulties of the negotiations, which were interrupted several times.

Some international newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal and Associated Press, spoke with several officials from the various countries involved in the discussions to reconstruct how the agreement was reached and what were the most difficult problems to overcome.

The most difficult part of the negotiations was having to bring together two deeply hostile and aggressive parties such as Israel and Hamas, which at the moment have no direct communication channel. Much of this task was entrusted to the presence of Qatar among the negotiators, a country that has solid relations with both and which had already been decisive in mediations of this kind in the past.

To put it very simply, the division of diplomatic efforts within the Doha “cell” worked more or less like this: Qatari officials had to put pressure on the political leaders of Hamas, most of whom live in Qatar with the approval of the state; the United States had to put pressure on Israel, their historic ally to which they provide large economic aid; Egypt instead had to maintain a line of communication with Hamas leaders inside the Gaza Strip, whose trust it had earned in previous negotiations during other wars with Israel. In particular, Egypt had to speak with Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Strip who in 2011 was personally involved in a large prisoner exchange, when Israel freed more than a thousand Palestinians to obtain the release of a single Israeli soldier detained by Hamas, Gilad Shalit.

The first success achieved by the negotiating team was the release by Hamas of two American women who were held hostage, which occurred on October 20: at that time, however, nothing was known that negotiations of this kind were underway and the reason for the release of the two hostages was not well understood. A US official told the Washington Post that the operation was intended to serve as a test of whether dialogue between Israel and Hamas could actually work and how the release of more hostages might occur in practical terms. Once that attempt was successful, the negotiations intensified.

On October 21, Hamas proposed to free a large group of women and children if Israel abandoned its plan to invade the Gaza Strip, which would happen on October 27. That proposal, repeatedly claimed by Hamas in the following days for propaganda purposes, was rejected by Israel because Hamas had not provided proof that the hostages were alive, nor a detailed list of the people it intended to free. This condition was instead included in the agreement on the truce of recent days: the list of hostages and prisoners to be released was shared in advance between the parties.

In the following days, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, proposed that the United States organize the release of Israeli women and children in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, including fuel. The Qatari and Egyptian mediators reported the proposal to Hamas and in particular to Sinwar, who accepted: he said he could free 50 women and children, but could not identify them all, and presented only a list of 10 names. The United States refused.

In those days Israel’s land invasion of the Strip began. Israeli officials told other mediators they believed the operation would put pressure on Hamas to be more forthcoming in negotiations. As the invasion began, however, Sinwar cut off communications with the Egyptian negotiators.

Mohammed al Khulaifi, a Qatari negotiator, told the Wall Street Journal that developments in the war on the ground had “greatly influenced the negotiations”, especially after the invasion. After resuming for a few days, for example, discussions came to an abrupt halt again after the October 31 Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp: Israel said it had struck some Hamas leaders who were hiding in the area, but the bombing killed more than 100 Palestinian civilians and destroyed many buildings. Not only Hamas, but also Egypt and Qatar blocked the negotiations in protest against the Israeli bombing.

– Read also: The Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp

The days that followed were those of less progress in the negotiations, so the director of the CIA, the American foreign intelligence agency, and that of the Mossad, the Israeli foreign intelligence agency, intervened, who went to Doha to try to unblock the situation.

In recent weeks the Israeli government and army leaders have said several times that they are determined to completely eliminate Hamas at any cost, but at the same time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been put under pressure by internal protests with which a substantial part of the the population accused him of not doing enough for the hostages. The longer the fighting goes on, the more concrete the risk becomes that the hostages will be killed, by Hamas or in the Israeli bombings themselves.

After several days of intense discussions, on November 12 Hamas provided for the first time a complete list of hostages who could be released. After a short time, however, the negotiations were blocked again due to the Israeli army’s siege of the al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, under which Israel believes the main Hamas command center is located. Sinwar told Egyptian negotiators that Hamas would give up on any deal altogether if Israel did not stop the operation at the hospital.

Also on November 12, US President Joe Biden intervened personally, calling the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to ask for more information on the 50 hostages that Hamas was willing to release: Biden asked at least their ages , gender and nationality, and said that without those details the negotiations would fail once and for all. On November 16, a more complete list was arrived at: at that point it was Biden’s turn to put pressure on Israel to accept an agreement.

In the following days, the terms of the agreement began to be discussed more concretely, with the two sides having different ideas on the duration of the truce and the relationship between the exchange of hostages and prisoners. In the end the truce stipulated in the agreement should last 4 days, and for every Israeli hostage 3 Palestinian prisoners should be freed. Hamas also asked that during the truce Israel stop aerial surveillance of Gaza with drones: a particularly delicate point for Israel, which initially did not want to give in so as not to allow the Hamas leaders to hide, flee the Strip and reorganize. The situation has been resolved, and Israel has agreed to limit surveillance, with some exceptions.

Hamas officially accepted the agreement on Tuesday 21 November, Israel the following day after a government meeting. Surprisingly, however, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday Israel announced that the truce would be delayed by one day, from Thursday to Friday: according to the negotiators, Hamas had asked for a list of Palestinian prisoners that Israel intended to release, but Israel refused he refused to give it. In the end an agreement was reached whereby day by day the two sides will exchange lists with the names of the people who will be freed in the following 24 hours.

On Thursday evening there was still discussion about which route the Israeli hostages freed from the Gaza Strip should take, and at 7am on Friday the truce began.