The radical group Hamas and Israel on Friday freed 24 people taken hostage in the October 7 attack on Israeli territory and 39 Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons, respectively, as part of a broader agreement on a four-day truce. from fighting. It was the first exchange of this type since the beginning of the war: and although both release operations were rather cumbersome, everything went smoothly.

The operations took place almost simultaneously, on Friday afternoon. The 24 hostages were handed over by Hamas to 8 representatives of the International Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip. The Red Cross then transported them to the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, aboard four cars clearly marked as Red Cross vehicles, with the symbols clearly visible and a flag hanging from the doors.

From there they were then transferred to Israel with some helicopters made available by the Israeli state. Of the 24 hostages freed, 13 are Israelis: Haaretz wrote that 8 of them, 4 women and 4 children, were transferred to the pediatric hospital in Petah Tikva, not far from Tel Aviv. The other 5 were transported to the Wolfson Medical Center hospital, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. None of them appear seriously injured. The other hostages freed are ten Thai workers and one Filipino.

In the previous hours, however, the 39 Palestinian prisoners, all women or minors, had been transferred from Israel to the Israeli prison of Ofer, in the West Bank. Their release took place on Friday evening, after very tense hours due to the hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered outside the prison to welcome the released people.

At a certain point in the evening a Red Cross bus left the prison with the 39 prisoners on board. Someone set off fireworks, and the crowd festively surrounded the bus. A man climbed onto the roof of the bus, the New York Times said, waving two Hamas flags.

Shortly afterwards the bus managed to reach a public building in Ramallah, the capital of the Palestinian parastatal entity in the West Bank, a few kilometers north of Ofer prison. Then they were officially released. There is no information on the conditions of the released prisoners: some of them, photographed on their way out, appeared to be in good condition.

In theory, a new simultaneous release of hostages taken by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners who are in Israeli prisons is expected on Saturday.