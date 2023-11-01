The fact of being able to manage the main messaging apps on the computer is something that can help us all a lot and that is why it makes so much sense that Telegram Messenger have the service Telegram Web or that WhatsApp also created WhatsApp Web.

Instant messaging applications are among the most used by users. We know that WhatsApp is one of the favorites in the world, with 2,000 million active users last February, and the most used in Spain.

The most prominent and recognized alternative is Telegram, which over the years has been strengthening its positionpassing 700 million monthly active users.

The application, developed by the brothers Nikolai and Pável Dúrovwas launched globally on August 14, 2013 with the iOS version, and its main hallmark has always been privacy and protection of user conversations.

Apart from this, it also stands out for offering very complete and interesting features, which in many cases are ahead of other platforms.

Telegram is one of the best android apps, iPhone, Windows, macOS and Linux, and also has a browser version.

Telegram Web is one of the most comfortable options to use the platform when you are working on the computer and has many advantages: It does not require you to install anything, you can use the basic functions and you have the possibility of communicating without having to touch your mobile.

If you have not used it yet, pay attention because in this article we are going to explain how to use Telegram Web, its configuration and everything you can do with the browser version of Telegram.

Guide to using Telegram Web

Log in to Telegram Web

Telegram Web is synchronized in real time with the Telegram Messenger application on your mobile, so you will find all your contacts, chats, groups, channels and everything you have in the app for your smartphone.

To access, enter the website, at that moment you will see a QR code on the screen. Then you must go to Settings > Devices > Pair device and pass the code through the device’s camera.

Once you have done this, you will see that it will launch all chats and groups on the screen in which you are to be able to function with them without problems.

You will always be able to log out of Settings > Devicesselecting the connection and closing it.

How to log out of Telegram Web

If you want to leave Telegram Web, you must go to the web.telegram.org page in your web browser or in the applications where you are logged in.

Then, at the top right of the screen, is your profile photo or account icon. Click on that image to see the menu that opens, search and choose the option Sign off o Sign out of all devices.

When you click on that option, it will ask you if you are sure you want to leave. After confirming, you will be logged out of your account.

Activate notifications and configure them

After entering Telegram Web with your account, you will see that your browser shows you an alert in which the platform requests permission to show notifications.

Click on the button To allow to see that you can see and hear them every time you receive a message.

The next thing you have to do is configure notifications of Telegram Web to display as you want.

To do this, click on the menu icon located in the upper left corner and click on Settings. Here you will see a section Notifications and sounds.

Can activate or deactivate all notifications, background notifications, message preview and sound. In addition, if you wish, you can also regulate the sound intensity with the slider control.

Configure other settings

Apart from notifications, you can also configure other settings in Telegram Webalthough just a couple of details.

On the screen Settingsthen enter General adjustments and there choose if you want to send the messages by pressing the Enter key or if Ctrl + Enter is better for you to send the message.

In the Settings screen You can also choose the interface language by clicking on Languageset and change the personal password for the two-step verificationactivate or deactivate the sensitive content filtermanage sessions, modify your profile photo, change the displayed name and choose a username that we want.

As you can see, a good number of different options, such as this one, which is one of the best Android and iOS applications.

Add contacts, search your phonebook and configure their settings

Telegram Web allows you to access all the contacts saved in your phonebook, you can add new contacts and you also have the possibility of configuring your settings.

Press the menu key and then click Contacts. Here you will see a list with your complete agenda, and if you want to locate a specific person quickly you can write their name in the search engine.

To add a person, click on the symbol + that you have at the bottom and enter your phone number, your first and last name.

Apart from this, you can also configure contact settings. To do this, click on your name within a chat and you will access your information.

You have the option to activate or deactivate your notifications, share the contact, delete it, block the user, delete history or delete the chat. If you click To edityou can change your first and last name.

Write messages and attach content

In the left column you can see all the conversations you have open in your account, and to continue them all you have to do is select the chat in question.

If you want to start a new chat, look for the contact you want to talk to and click on them to open a chat.

Using Telegram Web is very similar to how you do it on your mobile. Write the message in the text field and click on the smiley face icon to see the emojis and stickers.

You can attach multimedia content from the camera icon, and files from the document-shaped icon. And, if you click on the microphone icon, you can record voice messages. You can also send emoticons, stickers or gifs.

Contents of a chat

To see all the content of a chat with someone, we must click on your profile photo within the chat we have with that person.

Then we will see how your profile comes out and at the bottom we can see all the different files that we have shared, such as Media, Files, Links, Voice, etc..

By entering each of these options you will be able to see everything you have shared with this person.

Can search for anything If you know the name, even parts of a conversation, click on the magnifying glass at the top right of Telegram Web. Just by writing anything you will find it.

Voice and video calls

From Telegram Web you can make voice and video calls in a very simple way.

We open Telegram and then the chat of the contact to whom we want to send the voice call or video call. We tap on their image to access contact information.

If you look at the top right of the chat there is a symbol of a telephone. If you press it, you will send that contact a voice call.

On the other hand, if you want it to also be a video call, while you are calling press the camera iconit will ask your permission to activate it and it will automatically also send an image to that contact.

How and where Telegram Web files are downloaded

If you download a file on Telegram Web, it will be saved in the folder you have chosen in your browser settings. It can be in the Downloads or Documents folder, this depends on your preferences.

If you haven’t changed this setting, the default downloads folder will be used. To find the downloaded files, you can do the following:

Open your browser’s downloads folder from the settings or toolbar. Find the files you downloaded with Telegram Web. Or, check your browser’s download history and access files from there.

To download files from Telegram Web

Click on the file you want to download to open it in a new window. In the new window, find the download button in the upper right corner of the screen and click on it.

The file will automatically save to the downloads folder of your web browser.

The best Telegram Web tricks

Freepik

Telegram Web is a web version of the application that allows you to access your chats from any browser. It has the same features as the mobile app, but also some unique advantages.

These are some of the best Telegram tricks:

Activate dark mode: If you want to use Telegram Web in a low-light environment, you can activate dark mode. To do this, click on the three lines icon in the upper left corner and scroll down until you find the option Dark mode and click on it. Search messages with filters: Telegram Web has an advanced search feature that allows you to find messages by date, keyword or file type. To use it, click on the search icon in the top bar. Then, enter your search criteria and click Look for. Set your notifications: You can choose how you want Telegram Web to notify you of the messages you receive. To set up your notifications, click the three lines icon in the top left corner and choose Settings. Then click Notifications. Customize your profile: You can change your profile photo, your name, username and your description on Telegram Web. To do this, click on your profile icon in the upper left corner. Then click Edit profile on the pencil icon. Formatted messages: If you want to give more emphasis to your messages, you can use different formatting options. For example, you can write in bold, italics, or with a strikethrough effect. Just use the following symbols: “**” for bold, “_” for italics, and “~” for strikethrough. Send photos without loss of quality: Instead of sending them as photos, send them as files. This way, they will retain their original size and resolution, and the other person will be able to see them exactly as you took them. Look at the stories: If you use Telegram on the web, you cannot create stories, but you can see those of other users. Just click on the stories icon at the top right of your chats. Free voice calls: To make a call, you just have to open the chat with the person you want to call and press the phone icon in the upper right corner. The call will start automatically and you can talk using your computer’s microphone. Edit and delete sent messages: If you want to correct an error in a message you have already sent, you can easily do so by simply right-clicking on the message and selecting the edit option. You can also delete the messages if you wish. Use username instead of your phone number: Telegram offers you a way to protect your privacy when communicating with other people: usernames. These are unique identifiers that you can create and modify at any time, without having to reveal your phone number.

As you can see, Telegram Web can do a good number of things, practically the same things that you can manage from the mobile version and the desktop application.