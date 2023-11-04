Technology is capable of helping in a thousand different fields and one of those with the most practical applications. It is in the sporting field.

There are hundreds of applications and devices of all kinds to help you do sports in a thousand different ways. Some are intended to count the calories you burn during your workout, others give you advice to help you lose weight.

In my daily life I use 5 devices and a couple of applications to try to stay in shape. From a smart watch to wireless headphones.

Take note.

A smart watch

It is a regular and practically an indispensable companion in my daily life.

In my case I use the Apple Watch Series 8 for all the sports options it offers, as well as the possibility of setting movement or exercise goals day by day. Plus, it has one of the things I like the most: a rewards system that you can share with whoever you want to enjoy a healthy snack and motivate yourself even more.

As you can imagine, it is not the only recommended option. There are countless smart bracelets or watches that have hundreds of different sports modes and very complete measurement systems. Of course, it is a technological device that can help you stay in shape.

A smart scale

The smart watch or bracelet is perfect for checking the number of steps, how your heart rate is during exercise or how long you have been training that day, but in the end, what you need to check the results is a scale.

One of the common problems people get discouraged and put aside exercise is to get on the scale and see how the weight stays off. Or worse: go up.

This can be due to a multitude of factors, but you can’t find out with a normal scale. To do? Opt for a smart scale.

This allows you to know perfectly what you weigh, the amount of water your body has, your fat percentage and the amount of muscle, so if you have increased your weight, it may not be fat, but muscle, for example. . It also offers you a graph that you can see on your mobile that shows your progress over the weeks.

At home I have the Atenea Fit Pro, one of the best quality-price options on the market thanks to its enormous reliability.

A couple of mobile apps

Getty

Beyond the calories you burn during training and measuring weight with the scale, a fundamental part of the experience It is having a good planning to follow it to the letter so that it does not get out of control.

For sports I use 8Fit. It is an app for iOS and Android that intends to help you lead a healthier life with up to 350 exercises inside.

And to control the feeding, Yazio. An app available for iOS and Android that is capable of making a nutritional plan depending on your needs. In addition, it has a calorie counter and allows you to record meals and exercises you carry out.

As you can imagine, these 2 applications are just an example of what you can find in the App Store or Google Play, so it’s time to search each of the stores if they don’t convince you to find your ideal option.

El Ring Fit de Nintendo Switch

It may sound absurd, but If in the end you turn sport into a game, everything is less lazy and more so when you have just started.

It is a very fun adventure game that forces you to do certain exercises throughout several phases. If you don’t comply, you don’t pass the zone, so you have to improve little by little to face the most complicated challenges.

My colleagues at Hobby Consolas defined it like this at the time: “the perfect marriage between play and physical exercise” and I couldn’t agree more with this statement.

Play sports, and a lot, while having fun along the way. An absolute essential.

TWS headphones

And to conclude, I cannot leave out good TWS headphones.

Technically, it doesn’t help me do sports, nor does it offer me anything that really gets me in shape, but I am unable to play sports without listening to some music.

My option? The Jabra Elite 10. Earbuds with a fabulous grip, very good noise cancellation and more than adequate sound to enjoy while I exercise.