What energy on your new visit to Pasapalabra! The guests who have arrived to help Moisés and Óscar are showing their most daring side in La Pista. First it was Santi Rodríguez, who has given another example of how good he is at dancing and has become the king of the disco with September.

It seems that the comedian has motivated Gipsy Chef, who later also showed his most daring side. The chef and Zapeando collaborator confronted Marta Poveda with a song from 2013. It was difficult for both of them to recognize it… until the second fragment played. However, none of them have been able to remember the title or the lyrics.

Roberto Leal has given them the gift of the messy title. Taking into account that there are only two words, the prize went to the fastest person with the button and it was Gipsy Chef. Very uninhibited, the guest has surprised with the sexiest side of him to dance a song as provocative as Burred lines. Surprise yourself in the video!