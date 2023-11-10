In 2023 there were 5 deaths due to accidents on the track, inside an FMI motorcycle trophy,

or the Italian Amateur Trophy. Four deaths occurred on the race weekend and one in

Thursday before the race, in any case, these are 5 motorcycle enthusiasts, 5 riders who unfortunately, however

various reasons, they got into fatal accidents and the question we all asked ourselves was: was

Is it possible to avoid them?

Public opinion and social media have gone wild on the topic and we at Moto.it have

wanted to delve deeper into the topic with three exceptional guests, who are setting rules and actions for

change the regulations and who are doing their utmost to ensure an increasingly environment

safe, both in terms of tracks, general organization and in the choice of participants in the races.

Their words are important and the actions they are taking are real, and not

let’s just talk about the mandatory airbag, we focused on the reason for the accidents and on

how important are the characteristics of the drivers who participate in the races, those “with starting

while still.”