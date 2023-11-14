For many years, base editions of most AAA video games cost $60 USD ―Or its equivalent in national currency―, but starting with the current generation of consoles the price increased to $70 USD and it became the standard. While many fans might argue that the games are already too expensive, there are executives who believe the price should be higher.

Among these personalities from the gaming industry we find Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two. In a conference call with investors, he expressed his belief that video games are very cheap and should be more expensive in some cases.

The executive of the parent company of Rockstar Games He used as an example what happens with streaming services like Netflix, which had to increase the price of subscriptions to compensate for expenses.

Take-Two, the company that owns GTA, believes that video games should cost more

In the conference with investors, the head of Take-Two argued that video games are currently very cheap, especially when taking into account the number of hours of entertainment they are capable of offering. He explained that prices should be adjusted based on factors such as the duration of the game y the cost of production.

“In terms of our pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the expected entertainment usage value, that is, the value per hour multiplied by the number of hours expected plus the terminal value perceived by the customer,” Strauss detailed. Zelnick.

In a few words, the executive explains that, in essence, the price should be determined by elements such as the value that the consumer gets per hour y the overall value of the product.

With this in mind, the CEO of Take-Two believes that its games are priced “very, very low” because they offer a lot of value and a lot of hours of interaction and entertainment.

Take-Two owns Rockstar Games, the company responsible for the Grand Theft Auto franchise. With this in mind, Strauss Zelnick’s statements alarmed gamers, who fear that GTA VI will be very expensive and exceed the standard of $70 USD. This scenario would be in line with previous rumors that indicated that the game could be worth up to $150 USD.

Fans fear that Grand Theft Auto VI will cost too much

However, Strauss Zelnick explained that, due to the way the video game industry works, that algorithm cannot be applied to set the price of titles. Thus, a short-term price increase is unlikely.

“Our strategy here is to offer much more value than we charge to consumers (…) The price increase to, for example, $70 USD for certain top-of-the-line products (in 2022) was the first price increase in many years after of many generations. So I think we offer fantastic value to customers”commented the executive.

Recently, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, head of Capcom, expressed a similar idea and was in favor of raising the price of video games.

But tell us, do you think games should be more expensive? Let us read you in the comments.

