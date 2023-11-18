He aguinaldo It is a benefit that workers must receive each year, a type of reward that workers provide for services provided over 12 months. Mandatory for all employees, it is money that in some cases is not tax-free.

All private sector workers must receive the bonus payment year after year, and are NOT required to pay Income Tax (ISR) as long as it does not exceed being equivalent to 30 Measurement and Update Units (UMAs).

This is because there is a tax benefit with which an exemption from the ISR is made. an amount up to 3 thousand 153 pesos.

To the remaining part of the bonus, that is, what the worker receives greater than the amount exempt from taxesis added to the income that the worker had throughout the year and a percentage of ISR is applied to it.

To calculate the bonus, the gross income is taken into account; The ISR is deducted from your biweekly payment, which gives the net salary. The payment for this can range from 1.92 and up to 35 percent.

If you earn 5 thousand pesos a week you must receive 10 thousand bonuses; From this amount, the 3,153 tax-free amounts are subtracted, that is, there are 1,846.3 pesos left, to which the ISR is applied.

If you receive less than 3,153 tax-free pesos as a bonus, clearly, you do not have to pay ISR on your bonus.

