It has always been thought that drinking milk is a good habit for health, thanks to its rich content of calcium, proteins and vitamins. But from time to time voices arise that disapprove of consuming it when you are an adult, or that question the benefits of taking it in excess.

What does science say about how much milk is healthy to drink per day? It seems like a complex topic, the answer to which can change depending on the expert you ask. However, by evaluating the different opinions published by specialists on the matter, you can get a general idea of ​​the matter and clear up some doubts.

The benefits of drinking milk

The vast majority of studies carried out tend to agree that consuming a minimum of milk per day can help your body in many ways, for example when it comes to promoting bone health. Thanks to the fact that this drink is rich in calcium, it increases bone density and therefore prevents injuries and fractures.

The prestigious journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise even carried out a report stating that milk can be combined with physical exercise, since it produces a synthesis with muscle proteins. For its part, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition emphasized the positive effects that milk vitamins have on the nervous system to a large extent.

How much milk is healthy to drink per day?

Based on the fact that, according to science, the most widespread belief is that milk is beneficial for health, certain studies have specified the amount of milk that a lactose-tolerant adult can drink per day.

For the US Department of Agriculture, after having delved into the subject with various tests, It is recommended to drink three cups of milk a day, as a complement to a diet that is considered healthy and balanced.. Although they also assure that in some cases it can be replaced by other dairy products that are also rich, especially in calcium.

The prestigious experts from Harvard seem to be along the same lines, who also presented their own study on the matter. For them, three cups is also the maximum that adults over 23 years of age should consume per day, although they think it is better for children.

According to them, from that age The adult body, already fully formed, does not assimilate the properties of milk in the same way. In the case of children under one year old, however, it is not recommended to drink animal milk.

Something similar happens with lactose intolerant people, who are those people whose body is not capable of producing enough lactose enzyme. That is, it has problems correctly digesting lactose, which is nothing other than the natural sugar contained in milk.

Sometimes, however, in the end you have the last word. No one like you knows how a food, in this case milk, feels and what effects it has on your own body.