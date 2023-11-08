Nowadays, technology has become very important for millions of people around the world, mainly with the gigantic advance of cell phones, since these devices have become very important in countless jobs.

Even cell phones have become a great tool to earn a salary, this through social networks, where influencers publish their content to be able to monetize.

There have been many who today are dedicated to generating content, to such a degree that with their content they have become famous, but that is not all, since many of them manage to start their companies and become millionaires.

A clear example is the Mexican woman born in the state of Veracruz, Place Muawho at only 21 years old is one of the best known on social networks, and despite generating several controversies due to her romantic relationships, she has managed to have her own makeup brand to the point of becoming a millionaire.

The influencer began generating content in 2017, which she continues to do today. Many have wondered how she managed to become a millionaire.

This is how Yeri Mua became a millionaire

Yeri Mua was invited to Gusgri’s podcastthere he revealed that all this She began by visiting a cosmetics store called Andrea in the State of Veracruz, where she arrived with the manager and proposed to film herself doing makeup in the business in exchange for a salary.which was 6 thousand pesos a month.

“Hello, I’m Yeri Mua, and she knew me, she did watch my videos, what happens is that, well, I come to look for work, I would like to make live videos getting myself ready here in your store, here I can do my makeup, and Well, I promote the products I have, I have 20 thousand followers on my Instagramand I can promote them with my followers and help them increase sales,” said the influencer.

In this way, he managed to gradually increase his followers on social networks, beginning to monetize on Facebook (10 million followers), Instagram (11 million followers) and TikTok (16.5 million followers), revealing that with what he earns He has already bought 2 houses.

“I started earning on Facebook. Imagine going from earning 80 thousand pesos a month from live streaming and advertising with stores, to Facebook paying you eight or ten times more than what you earn, just doing live streaming.”

