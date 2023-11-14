Legal matters often involve everyone; Somehow, anyone requires to know more about the law and how to deal with a possible problem, so The support of a lawyer becomes essential, although his service has a cost and it is necessary to ask: How much does he charge for advice?

In reality, knowing how much a lawyer charges for a consultation is a complex matter because it depends largely on his specialty, location, the complexity of the case and the professional’s notion of what his service is worth.; so what is presented here is an estimate.

Many attorneys charge by the hour, which means that every minute of counsel counts; but others do it per project and some base their fee on the percentage of the amount that will be obtained from a case. There are cases in which payment is made only if you win, otherwise the legal advisor does not receive a peso either..

According to some specialists in the field, The fees of a lawyer per hour range between 1,500 and 3,000 pesos..

It’s important pointing that In the case of Jalisco, there is a law that regulates the attorney feewhat It can be executed at the time of hiring their services, to the letter; but others make an arrangement directly with the client, after negotiation between the parties.

According to the Cronoshare portal, “a service from a legal advisor in Guadalajara could have a price of 4 thousand pesos, however, depending on the type of client, type of legal service and reputation of the professional, their fees could vary”.

While “an online legal advice service usually has a price of approximately 400 pesos. Depending on the type of service, this rate could become more expensive.

What does a lawyer offer advice on?

Law Compliance Review

On legal provisions governing the company or the person of interest

In judicial proceedings

About applicable regulations

Response to legal requests from authorities

Legal policies

There are 3 ways in which a lawyer can charge you his fees

Percentage: charges its fees based on what is obtained from the resolution of the case.

Hour: The accountant charges for the time he uses at work, set according to the professional’s monthly salary divided by the time he will spend with the client.

Permanent: Most lawyers already have a table with the prices of each of the services they offer.

You should not forget that there are free buffetssome with the endorsement of a university, which also provide their services and is much cheaper than a private one. The University of Guadalajara has one where professional services are provided in civil and family, criminal, labor, commercial, agricultural, administrative law and alternative means of conflict resolution (conciliation, mediation and arbitration) for those who do not have the necessary financial resources to hire the service of a lawyer.

Although it is a heavy expense, it is much cheaper than a legal sanction that takes away your peace when you have a pending matter with the authority. Look for a lawyer that fits your possibilities and agree on a fee with him or her for the benefit of both parties..

