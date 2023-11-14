The Coca Cola brand soft drink has become one of society’s favorite products, with its cola drink being one of the best sellers nationwide.

In recent days, it has been reported that Starting November 13, several Coca Cola products will increase their prices. Below we share an estimate of the increase in products.

It is estimated that cola, have an increase of between 1 to 3 pesos regarding its current price in its different presentations.

You may be interested in: Why is cola so addictive?

Coca-Cola 600 milliliters from 17 to 18 pesos.

Coca-Cola 1.25 liters from 22 to 23 pesos.

Coca-Cola 1.35 liters from 24 to 26 pesos.

Coca-Cola 2.5 liters from 20 to 31 pesos.

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s from 31 to 33 pesos.

Coca-Cola without sugar 600 milliliters from 12 to 14 pesos.

Coca-Cola without sugar 3 liters from 30 to 37 pesos.

Likewise, some other products of the brand will have a similar increase to those of Coca Cola soft drink, such as juices, tea, bottled water, energy drinks and milk.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: http://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

Themes

Coca Cola Mexican Economy

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions