The Federal Labor Law points out that employees who for any reason do not work the full year, They are entitled to payment of the proportional part of the bonus.

This benefit can be defined as an amount of money paid by companies to employees, whether in the public or private sector.

How much bonus do I get?

For workers in the private sector it is a minimum of 15 days of salary. In the case of bureaucrats or public sector employees, the minimum amount is 40 days.

But what if I didn’t work the full year?

In the case of workers who resign or terminate their employment relationship with the company before the payment deadline, They will receive the proportional part according to the time they have worked in the calendar year.

What if I worked for 3 months?

If you only worked three months during the year, you must calculate the proportional part of the bonus to know how much you get.

You can do this calculation by dividing the number of days of the annual expected amount by the 365 days of the year.

Then, the result is multiplied by the number of days worked in the year (90 days in the case of three months), including weekly and holiday breaks.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Bonus The Federal Labor Law Mexican Economy

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions