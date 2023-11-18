We review the King Kong and Godzilla movies that make up the MonsterVerse, so you can watch them before the premiere of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters on Apple TV+.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is the new series for Apple TV+ from the MonsterVerse, a cinematographic universe that has as its main protagonists King Kong y Godzillathe two titanic forces of nature best known in popular culture.

The good thing about the MonsterVerse Legendary Entertainment the thing is It is very easy to follow your chronologysince it is practically enough to review the latest King Kong feature films and Godzilla that have been released in recent years, and there are not too many of them.

The MonsterVerse started in 2014when it was released the reboot of the franchise Godzilla directed by Gareth Edwardsin which the well-known prehistoric monster emerged from the depths and caused chaos in the city of Tokyo.

The next exponent of MonsterVerse is Kong: Skull Island, a reboot, this time from King Kongwhich arrived in 2017 from the hand of Jordan Vogt-Robertsand that transported us to the 70s along with an exploration team that was about to discover something very interesting…

The next film to arrive was Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), a direct sequel to the 2014 Godzilla that he directed. Michael Dougherty. Film that was followed by Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, from Adam Wingardwhere they finally collided the universes of Godzilla and King Kong in an epic battle.

In what order should you watch the MonsterVerse movies?

This week Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters has been released in Apple TV+as the last exponent so far of the MonsterVerse, but we already know what movie will we have to watch after this series.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will once again have Adam Wingard as director, will be the next film in the MonsterVerse after Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters. Although still we will have to wait until 2024 to see the new confrontation between King Kong and Godzilla.

