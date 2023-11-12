Together you are strong, also in the car world. That is why you regularly see car brands entering into collaboration. For example, Ford is now friends with Volkswagen. They used to be very close with Mazda. What’s called, Ford even owned more than 30 percent. That alliance almost caused Ford to drop the Mustang. For that we go back to 1987 when the Mazda MX-6 was launched.

The MX-6 is a sports coupe as you often saw at the end of the eighties: a long and low silhouette and front-wheel drive. There are different engines, but they are all four-cylinders, one of which has a turbo. Different from a Mustang V8, that is. The efficient, front-wheel drive sports cars are doing well. Ford notices this too.

Ford also wants such a front-wheel drive

Meanwhile, Ford is seeing sales of the Mustang decline. That’s why Ford also wants a sporty car with front-wheel drive – and why wouldn’t you use Mazda’s MX-6 as a basis? The new front-wheel drive would replace the third generation Ford Mustang, which enthusiasts also call the Fox Body.

The news reaches Mustang enthusiasts and they disapprove en masse. Because there is no Twitter, X or Facebook yet, people send letters to Ford en masse to share their unqualified opinions. The fans are heard and the Mustang retains rear-wheel drive. Ford is continuing with the plan for a front-wheel drive coupe: this will be the Probe.

The Probe has to chase the Mustang away, but he cannot

This was supposed to chase away the Ford Mustang | Photo: © Ford

The existing Mustang received a facelift and was sold alongside the newcomer. The Ford Probe has simpler technology and is more economical than the Mustang. Partly because of this, according to Ford bosses, he could easily dethrone the Mustang as a showpiece. Things turned out (fortunately) differently. From 1988 onwards, the Mustang sold better than its rival within Ford.

After two generations, the Probe came to an end in 1997. Well tried. But think of another dimension in which people did go for front-wheel drive, comfort and efficiency. Or a time period in which Ford’s bosses had not listened to the enthusiasts. So what happened to the Ford Mustang?

Bron: MotorBiscuit