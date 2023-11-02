Walking through the streets of the center of large cities, in Europe or in other parts of the world, it may happen that you have to throw away an empty ice cream cup or a disposable coffee cup. Finding a trash bin may require a long walk or just a few steps, depending on the circumstances and various factors, including local waste disposal customs and policies. Those who come from cities where finding them at every intersection is normal tend to be surprised when they visit places where they are much rarer.

There is no widely shared idea on what the right amount of rubbish bins on the streets of a city should be and there are indeed very different approaches. Having few or none can stimulate attitudes of greater responsibility and attention on the part of people, but it actually generates a disservice. Having too many implies greater costs and longer waste collection times: a condition that can aggravate rather than reduce the problem of piles on the ground near the bins.

In addition to the quantity, the characteristics and shape of the bins can also vary, depending on the city and the intended use. Most of the metal ones found in public areas of many cities are covered at the top, with narrow side openings that allow them to be used only for small waste. From 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland, in addition to the classic waste bins (nicknamed Hai, “shark”, due to their shape), there will be larger bins with wider mouths in parts of the city where bulkier waste is produced for via the use of takeaway food packaging.

Lately, New York City has started a program to gradually replace its approximately 22,000 characteristic green metal bins along the streets, whose mesh structure is what, according to the city’s Sanitation Department, allows rats to enter and exit more. easily. The new model is composed of a concrete base, to make the bin difficult to overturn, a metal casing and a removable internal plastic bin that weighs about half the current bin: which should simplify and speed up the work of operators at the moment to lift and empty the bins.

In London the streets of the City district, i.e. the area of ​​approximately 2.90 square kilometers that extends from Temple Bar in the east to the Tower of London in the west, are quite well known for the relative scarcity of rubbish bins: they are only 46, about 15 per square kilometre, according to a 2016 estimate from the Londonist website. In a 2010 report on rubbish in the city, cited by Londonist, it was said that increasing the amount of bins could encourage people to use them unintentionally appropriate, for domestic and undifferentiated waste of various kinds (which is in any case prohibited and sanctioned behavior). It could also have ruined the aesthetics of the city and attracted animals, without improving the waste situation.

In 2012, on the occasion of the Olympics, then-mayor Boris Johnson said that his administration would increase the number of rubbish bins on the subway by 25 percent. “Increasing the number of bins will help subway passengers dispose of their waste in an environmentally friendly way,” Johnson said at the time.

In 2017, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he had installed approximately 1,250 trash bins along the city’s streets in addition to the approximately 1,250 already present, as part of a plan that aimed to have a total of 5,000 by the end of 2019. In recent years, other cities in the world have progressively reduced the number of rubbish bins: in 2019, in view of a meeting to discuss the elimination of some of its 7 thousand bins, the metropolitan government of the city of Seoul, in South Korea South, said that “both increasing and decreasing the number of bins causes problems.” In Seoul today, street baskets are very rare.

In July, the City of Hong Kong’s Environment Department announced a gradual reduction in the number of street waste bins, with the aim of encouraging residents to get into the habit of taking their rubbish home. In March there were around 11,700 bins in the city for 7.3 million residents. The idea behind initiatives like the one in Hong Kong is always that not giving people the opportunity to throw away waste in urban centers encourages virtuous behavior: an idea similar, in a certain sense, to that according to which building more roads it doesn’t solve the traffic problem.

The presence of many rubbish bins in public areas is generally considered by the population to be a convenience and a solution to the problem of bins overflowing with waste. In many cases, however, the installation of multiple bins does not solve the problem of insufficient space for waste, and indeed amplifies it, generating a sort of “chain effect”, as Manuel Maestrini, founder and director, told the Wall Street Journal by NordSense, a Danish company that makes smart sensors for garbage cans.

One of the main problems in collecting waste from bins in cities is that emptying those that are overflowing with waste greatly increases the time and costs of the work: the more there are, the greater the probability of delays in the collection vehicles along the entire route ( and also road traffic). For this reason, several cities around the world including San Francisco, Copenhagen and even Milan have been experimenting for some years with “intelligent” bins, equipped with sensors that monitor the filling level and make collection more efficient and less wasteful.

The installation of “smart” bins is also considered a more viable and promising initiative by many people who are perplexed by the idea that reducing the number of bins encourages virtuous behavior among the population. When New York City removed all waste bins from some subway stations in 2011 for a year-long experiment, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the amount of waste collected in the stations – 14 thousand tons per year, before the experiment – ​​had decreased overall.

However, some passengers expressed some doubts about whether having less rubbish in the station meant having a cleaner subway. A space between a telephone booth and a column in the Eighth Street station, for example, had been gradually transformed by people into a kind of illegal landfill, with a pile of waste about a meter high. And the area around a newsstand at one of the stations had become much dirtier, according to the owner, who also noticed a decrease in the amount of rats around the station.

Furthermore, as Bloomberg recalled at the time, sometimes the reasons why there are few waste bins in some large cities are historical, and it is not certain that those models are easily replicable elsewhere. In London, for example, the metal waste bins that had long been present in the underground stations were progressively removed starting from the 1990s after the IRA (Irish Republican Army) used them as “containers” capable of amplifying the damage of bombs, increasing the amount of shrapnel.

For this reason many waste bins, not only in London, are now made up of transparent plastic bags attached to a support. In other large cities in the United States, street trash cans are completely removed during events such as marathons and parades. In New York the new type of baskets, which are stackable, should serve to make this operation more efficient too.