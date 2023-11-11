PayPal is one of the best-known mobile payment applications in the world. However, in Spain, Bizum is an alternative that is gaining more and more popularity.

Bizum is an instant online payment service which allows users to send and receive money through their mobile devices in an agile and secure way.

It is a practical, but above all direct, alternative to traditional bank transfers, as it allows you to send money to contacts in your address book without needing to know their bank details, simply with the phone number.

It can be used for a wide variety of things, such as paying friends or family, borrowing money, raising funds, or paying businesses. But lately, a question has arisen about How many Bizum can be made per day and per month.

Bizum: how many operations and how much money you can send and receive per month and per day

When using Bizum, It is essential to know the limits established to carry out transactions. They vary depending on the banking entity, however, in general they are usually the following:

Limits per operation: In each operation, the transaction range varies between a minimum of 0.5 euros and a maximum of 1,000 euros. This breadth offers flexibility for different types of payments. Daily amount: Daily, a maximum of 2,000 euros is allowed in Bizum. This ensures controlled and safe use throughout the day. Monthly limit: Users have the possibility of sending a maximum amount of 5,000 euros. A monthly set amount ensures adequate control of the flow of money throughout the month.

It is important to highlight that these limits, divided into daily and monthly operations, offer a structured framework for carrying out transactions through this platform.

The possibility of sending and receiving Bizum with these established limits has a fundamental reason, and it is to contribute to security, as well as control in the use of the platform.

This service offers several advantages over traditional bank transfers. In addition, it has a system that verifies your identity every time you send money.