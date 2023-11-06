We are getting closer to the start of the season of promotions and sales in many stores in Mexico, better known as The Good End 2023. How many days will this year last?

El Buen Fin 2023 will last this year Only 4 daysjust as happened in 2022. In 2021, the discount campaign had a period of 7 days, as the purpose was to support businesses after the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. which affected sales in 2020.

When is Buen Fin week 2023?

Although it will not last 7 days, this year, customers will be able to enjoy the cheapest of the year in physical stores or online from November 17 to 20, which coincide with the long weekend for the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

When did the Good End begin?

El Buen Fin emerged as an initiative of companies, the Government of Mexico and banking institutions, for the purpose of promoting trade through discounts, offers, promotions and monthly interest-free credits. The first edition occurred from November 18 to 21, 2011.

