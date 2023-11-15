A dignified retirement is all a worker wants after serving for many years. In Mexico, Workers can enjoy the funds accumulated in the Afore after their retirement.

In different modalities, the IMSS pensionersthey can enjoy this money through various means, but one of the questions that is asked the most is how long does it take for the first payment to drop after you retire and here we explain it to you.

There are two Social Security laws regarding work. Law 97 or so-called “New Law” addresses these issues directly with the Afores. On the other hand, Those belonging to Law 73 must complete the withdrawal process with the IMSS.

When a person is insured by Law 73, a Child Pension Application must be made. IMSS for a resolution to be given. This is a document with which the retirement process ends, and This indicates the amount that a person will receive, as well as the payment date, and above all, it includes when the first pension deposit will fall.

The resolution of the pension takes around 2 weeks, but if the deadlines offered by each IMSS Family Medicine Unit are taken into account, delivery may take 60 to 90 days. This is because Social Security must compare the documentation that is deliveredand verify that it is an affiliate under Law 73.

If the resolution of your IMSS Pension Application takes 60 to 90 days, you must Wait until the 1st of the next month after you receive it to receive your first payment.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions