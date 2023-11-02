Many people think that the Credit bureau It is a “black list” in which people who do not pay or owe a loan are bulletined. However, this is not the case. The Credit Bureau is actually a Credit Information Society, so all the people who have had a credit card or a telephone plan can be found here.

Financial entities that give loans use the Credit Bureau records to evaluate and determine whether to lend you money or not. In that sense, appearing in the Bureau is not bad, if you have a good credit history, but it could perhaps affect getting new credits.

Credit institutions report monthly how your loans are paid, whether you are punctual or late: the good and the bad are reflected in the Credit Bureau. But, in case you have a bad credit history and you are interested in being removed, we will tell you how long you stay there.

The time you will last in the Credit Bureau is proportional to the size of the debt you have. The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services clarifies the following:

To be deleted from the Bureau, law 2 is clear, depending on the amount and how long that record is maintained:

Debts less than or equal to 25 UDISare deleted after one year.

Debts greater than 25 UDIS and up to 500 UDISare deleted after two years.

Debts greater than 500 UDIS and up to 1000 UDISare eliminated after four years.

Debts greater than 1000 UDISare eliminated after six years as long as: they are less than 400 thousand UDIS, the credit is not in judicial process and/or you have not committed any fraud on your credits.

