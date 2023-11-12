Just over a month has passed since the Hamas attacks in Israel, but the trauma of what happened, unprecedented in Israeli history, is continuing to produce significant consequences: one of the most reported by local newspapers is a widespread sense of insecurity due to the lack of trust both towards the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, already highly contested before the attacks, and towards the intelligence and the army, accused of having been taken completely by surprise and of having had no warning of the attack.

The ongoing war is also having direct effects on the daily lives of many Israelis, amplified by uncertainty about the outcome and duration of the conflict. In the first weeks after the Hamas attack, schools, restaurants, shopping centers and clubs were closed in Israel. Employees of companies and offices worked remotely when possible, an increase in sales in supermarkets, especially of food, was recorded, while cities remained mostly deserted, as in the times of the pandemic.

Today, Israel is trying to return to normality, with some complications, including the fact that around 5 percent of the population has abandoned studies and work to respond to the army’s call (mostly people between the ages of 21 and 40).

Since the end of October, schools have restarted in person: they were reopened on the condition that a shelter against rockets and missiles was available nearby. Some, some of those without shelters, are continuing with distance learning, while those in the areas near the Gaza Strip and Lebanon have remained closed. The calls from reservists have also reduced the teaching staff, with various organizational problems and reduced hours for some students.

The universities, however, remained mostly without students: almost all Israelis in that age group who were not of Arab ethnicity were called up by the army. Lessons have not started again even for the 20 percent of Israeli Arabs: the start of the academic year has for now been postponed to December 3, with the idea of ​​extending it into the summer.

Most restaurants and clubs have reopened, especially in Tel Aviv. Even in the Shuk, the great market of Jerusalem, nightlife is gradually returning to normal. After a few weeks of closure, some venues are reopening, although the normally loud music is kept in the background for the moment, to “create an atmosphere”.

The construction industry is encountering many difficulties due to the closure of the borders with Gaza and the West Bank, given that a good part of the 150 thousand work permits granted to Palestinian citizens concerned this sector. The absence of many Asian immigrants, who returned to their respective countries in the days following the attacks, was felt especially in the countryside, where the many missing workers were replaced by volunteers from the cities.

In the most touristy places the effects of the war were particularly evident. A month after the attacks, the old city of Jerusalem, normally crowded with visitors from all over the world, is still almost totally empty. Travel, flights and guided tours have been cancelled, most tourism-related shops are still closed and the streets are almost deserted.

After the attacks, over 200 thousand Israelis were evacuated from areas near the border with the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. The city of Sderot (which had 35 thousand inhabitants) and the small communities near Ashkelon are today almost totally uninhabited, while other places have the opposite problem: in Eliat, on the Red Sea, over 60 thousand refugees have arrived, the hotels in the area are full and the schools had to organize double shifts to accommodate all the children. 25 thousand people have arrived in Jerusalem, of which 7 thousand from the border with Lebanon: the city has set up a series of aid measures for displaced families, including a database of volunteer babysitters.

Even those who remained in their homes have often changed their habits: Israeli newspapers tell many stories of traumatized citizens who have problems leaving their homes or who sleep in safe rooms.

The most visible effect, however, is an increased diffusion of firearms, which more and more Israelis carry with them as a defense tool: pistols are widespread, but semi-automatic rifles are also seen. According to data from Israel’s Ministry of National Security, 120,000 gun licenses have been requested since 7 October: as many as had been requested in the previous two years. Firing ranges are particularly crowded and in various cities groups of neighbors have organized themselves into armed emergency response teams in the event of a terrorist attack.

The sense of insecurity has also made coexistence with the Arab minorities within the country more complex. Israeli historian and writer Gideon Avital-Eppstein told the Spanish newspaper El Pais: “The majority of Israelis today experience a cognitive dissonance: until recently they were convinced that there was something similar to peace and that it was working.”